Asian Games 2023 October 03 schedule: India event timings, streaming





Check 2023 Asian Games medal tally here On the 10th day (October 3) of Asian Games 2023, India men's cricket team and Kabaddi team will finally be in action early in the morning. India will play against Nepal in the men's cricket quarterfinal at 6:30 AM IST while Kabaddi team lock horns with Bangladesh in men's group game at 6 AM IST. In badminton, India star shuttlers PV Sindhu, Kidami Srikanth among other will be in action. In the squash competition, Dipika Pallikal will be action. Meanwhile, in the archery, India would look to confirm medals by booking a place in semifinal as seperate quarterfinals are lined up.

Here’s the detailed schedule of the Indian contingent on October 3.

Asian Games: India's schedule on October 3, 2023

India Kabaddi schedule on October 3

India vs Bangladesh kabaddi

Timing (IST): 6 AM IST

Also Read Asian Games schedule today: IND vs MAL cricket, IND vs BAN football & more Asian Games 2023 September 28 schedule: India event timings, streaming Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streaming Asian Games 2023, men's cricket: India full schedule, match timings, squad Asian Games 2023 full India schedule, timings, medal hopefuls, streaming Asian Games: Srikanth, Satwik-Chirag enter Badminton tournament's 2nd round Asian Games: 20 cuts and 26 stitches later, Aarathy Raj rises to win medal Asian Games: India women campaign ended, men hopes alive in Sepaktakraw Harmanpreet, Mandeep score hat tricks as India storms into semifinals Asian Games: Indian women's kabaddi team plays out 34-34 draw against China

India vs South Korea women's group game.

Timings (IST): 1:30 pm IST

India men's cricket schedule on October 3

India vs Nepal cricket

Timings (IST): 6:30 AM IST

India Badminton schedule on October 3

HS Prannoy vs Batdavaa Munkhbat (Mongolia) in men's singles round of 32 match.

Timings (IST): 8:10

PV Sindhu vs Hsu Wen-Chi (Chinese Taipei) in women's singles round of 32 match.

Timings (IST): 8:50 AM

Ashmita Chaliha vs Gregoria Tunjung (Indonesia) in women's singles round of 32 match.

Timings (IST): 10:50 AM

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand vs Abdul Razzaq An (Maldives) and Abdul Razzaq FN in women's doubles round of 32 match.

Timings (IST): 12:50 PM

Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa vs Ismail Fathuhulla and AA Rasheed (Maldives) in women's doubles round of 32 match.

Timings (IST): 2:10 PM

Kidambi Srikanth vs Lee Yungyu in men's singles round of 32 match.

Timings (IST): 2:10 PM

India archery schedule on October 3

Jyothi Sureka Vennam vs Adel Zhexenbinova (Kazakhstan) in compound women's individual quarterfinals.

Timings (IST): 6:10 AM

Aditi Swami vs Amparo Cojuangco (Philippines) in compound women's individual quarterfinals.

Timings (IST): 6:30 AM

Abhishek Verma vs Andrey Tyutyun (Kazakhstan) in compound men's individual quarterfinals.

Timings (IST): 7:50 AM

Pravin Deotale vs Akbarali Karaayev (Kazakhstan) in compound men's individual quarterfinals.

Timings (IST): 8:10 AM

Atanu Das vs Qi Xiangshuo (China) in recurve men's quarterfinal.

Timings (IST): 12:10 pm

Dhiraj Bommadevara vs Ilfat Abdullin (Kazakhstan) in recurve men's individual quarterfinal.

Timing; 12:30 PM

India chess schedule on October 3

Chess - Men's and women's team events round 5.

India squash schedule on October 3

Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh vs Japan in mixed doubles group match.

Timings (IST): 8:30 AM IST

Deepika Palikkal and Harinder Sandhu vs Hong Kong in mixed doubles group match.

Timings (IST): 10 AM

India athletics schedule on October 3

Chanda in women's 800m heat 1.

Time: 6:40 am IST

Harmilan Bains in women's 800m heat 2.

Time: 6:48 am IST

Men's 4x400m relay heat.

Time: 7:10 AM IST

India schedule of other sports on October 3

Soft tennis - India women's team group matches against Japan, China, Mongolia, and Vietnam. India men's team group matches against Cambodia, Thailand, Chinese Taipei and South Korea.

Time: 9 AM Onwards

Rock climbing - Anisha Verma and Shivpreet Pannu in women's speed qualification.

Time: 9 AM IST

Rock climbing - Aman Verma and Dhiraj Birajdar in men's speed qualification.

Time: 9:40 AM IST

Diving - London Singh and Siddharth Pardeshi in men's 3m springboard prelim.

Time: 10:30 AM IST

Sepaktakraw - India vs South Korea in men's group match.

Time: 6:30 AM IST



India Medal events on October 3



Athletics - Tejaswin Shankar in men's decathlon.

Timing: 6:30 am IST onwards

Canoe sprint - Soniya Devi in women's kayak single 500m final.

Timings: 7:45 am IST

Canoe sprint - Men's canoe double 1000m final.

Timings: 8:20 am IST

Canoe sprint - Soniya Devi, Parvathy Geetha, Binita Chanu and Dimita Devi in women's kayak four 500m final.

Timings; 9:15 am

Canoe sprint - Kaveri and Neha Devi in women's canoe double 200m final.

Time; 9:30 am IST

Boxing - Preeti vs Chang Yuan (China) in women's 54kg semifinal.

Timings: 11:30 am IST

Boxing - Lovlina Borgohain vs Baison Maneekon (Thailand) in women's 75kg semifinal.

Timing: 12:00 pm IST

Boxing - Sachin vs Lyu Ping (China) in men's 57kg quarterfinal.

Timings: 5:15 pm IST

Boxing - Narender vs Kamshybek Kunkabayev in men's +92kg semifinal.

Timings: 6:30 pm IST

Athletics - Pooja and Rubina Yadav in women's high jump final.

Timings: 4:30 pm IST

Athletics - Praveen Chitharavel and Abdulla Aboobacker in men's triple jump.

Timings: 4:40 pm IST

Athletics - Vithya Ramraj in women's 400m hurdles final.

Timings: 4:50 pm IST

Athletics - Yashas Palaksha and Santosh Kumar Tamilarasan in men's 400m hurdles final.

Timings: 5:05 pm IST

Athletics - Ankita and Parul Chaudhary in women's 5000m final.

Timings: 5:20 pm IST

Athletics - Annu Rani in women's javelin throw final.

Timings: 5:40 pm IST

Athletics - Krishan Kumar and Mohammed Afsal in men's 800m final.

Timings: 5:55 pm IST