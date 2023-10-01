Asian Games 2023 October 02 schedule: India event timings, streaming

After their best-ever single-day medal haul in the history of the Asian Games, the Indian contingent would be pumped up to deliver more medals on Monday, October 02, 2023, which would also be the ninth day of the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 in China.

In athletics, Shaili Singh, Sarvesh Anil Kushare, Tejaswin Shankar and the Mixed 4x400m relay team will be in action. Indian archers will also look to make it to the semi-final and finals of various events after doing great in the qualification.

India currently stands fourth in the medals tally with 13 Gold and a total of 53 medals.

Here’s the detailed schedule of the Indian contingent on October 02.

Asian Games: India's schedule on October 02

Archery- 06:30 AM IST

Recurve and Compound Team and Individual 1/32, 1/16, and 1/8 matches

India’s Prathamesh Jawkar, Abhishek Verma, Jyothi Surekah Vennam, Aditi Swami and others will be in action.

Athletics- 04:30 AM IST onwards

Various Indians will be in action including Tejaswin Shankar, Parul Chaudhary and Shaili Singh.

India medal events

Women’s Pole Vault- Pavithra Vengatesh

Men’s Decathlon- Tejaswin Shankar in action

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase- Parul Chaudhary

Women’s Long Jump- Shaili Singh

Mixed Team 4x400m Relay- Indian team

Badminton- 07:30 AM IST

Men’s and Women’s Singles and Doubles and Mixed Doubles Round of 64 and Round 32

HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth in men’s singles and PV Sindhu and Ashmita Chaliha in women’s singles in action. Chirag Shetty and Rankireddy will be in action.

Women’s Basketball- 01:30 PM IST onwards

India vs North Korea- Quarterfinal

Bridge- 06:30 AM IST

India’s men’s, mixed and women’s teams in action

Canoe Sprint- 07:00 AM IST

Men’s Singles Final- Niraj Kumar

Women’s Canoe Double 500m- Pradeep Megha, Shivani Singh

Women’s Kayak Double 500m- Geetha Parvathy, Binita Chanu

Men’s Canoe Double 500m- Ribason Singh and Gyaneshwor Singh

Chess- 12:30 PM IST onwards

India’s men’s and women’s teams in action in classic format

Diving- 04:30 PM IST

Men’s 1m Springboard- Hemam London Singh

Equestrian- 05:30 AM IST onwards

Eventing Showjumping Team and Individual Rounds

Indian team and Ashish Limaye in action

Kabaddi- 01:30 pm IST

India Women vs Chinese Taipei

Kurash- 07:00 AM IST

India’s Jyoti Tokas and Yash Kumar Chauhan in action

Sepak Takraw- 07:30 AM IST onwards

India’s men’s and women’s Quadrant teams will be in action

Squash- 08:30 AM IST onwards

India’s Deepika Palikkal, Harinderpal Singh Sandhu, Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh and Sourabh Ghosal will be in action in mixed Doubles

Table Tennis- 10:15 AM IST

India’s Suthritha Mukherjee and Ahykia Mukherjee will be in action in the women’s semi-final against the North Korean duo.