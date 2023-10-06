Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asian Games: Indian wrestler Kiran wins bronze in women's freestyle 76kg

Asian Games: Indian wrestler Kiran wins bronze in women's freestyle 76kg

Kiran manages to defend run down the clock and secure a podium finish

ANI
Asian Games 2023, Asian Games Hangzhou 2022

Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 5:22 PM IST
Indian wrestler Kiran delivered a solid performance as she clinched a bronze medal after defeating Mongolia's Ariunjargal Ganbat 3-0 in the women's freestyle 76kg category bout of the ongoing 19th Asian Games on Friday.

It is India's fourth wrestling medal, all bronze, in Hangzhou, following Sunil Kumar, Antim Panghal and Sonam Malik.

Indian grappler got off to a fine start as she pushed her opponent out of bounds. The pair were locked in battle and Ganbat escaped from a thigh hold but Kiran instantly pinned down her Mongolian opponent.

Kiran went back to the defence and lost some points in the process. The Mongolian created a quick reversal out of a difficult position as she executed a takedown on the Indian to earn two points.

But Kiran was quick to return the favour with a takedown of her own. She also got the Mongolian out of bounds, taking her lead up to four points.

Kiran manages to defend run down the clock and secure a podium finish.

Later in the day, Bajrang Punia and Aman Sehrawat will look to add two more to the tally as they will also feature in bronze medal bouts.

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 5:22 PM IST

