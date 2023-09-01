Pro Kabaddi League: Player auction postponed to keep focus on Asian Games

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) have announced the postponement of the PKL Season 10 Player Auction to a later date. This decision has been taken at the request of the Administrator of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India, the officially recognized body for Kabaddi in India. The Player Auction was earlier scheduled to be held on September 8 to September 9, 2023.
As part of the consultations on the deferment of the PKL Season 10 Player Auction, Mashal briefed the AKFI Administrator on the planning and preparations that the PKL Teams, the PKL broadcast partner, and Mashal had made for the earlier scheduled dates of 8-9 September. "The Administrator has acknowledged and appreciated the comprehensive reworking that all PKL stakeholders including our 12 Teams and the broadcaster will have to make for the deferred player auction", says the Mashal Spokesperson.
The next dates for the PKL Season 10 Player Auction in consultation with the PKL Teams will be announced soon.