Pro Kabaddi League: Player auction postponed to keep focus on Asian Games

This decision has been taken at the request of the Administrator of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India, the officially recognized body for Kabaddi in India

ANI New Delhi
Pro Kabaddi League

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 9:22 PM IST
The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) have announced the postponement of the PKL Season 10 Player Auction to a later date. This decision has been taken at the request of the Administrator of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India, the officially recognized body for Kabaddi in India. The Player Auction was earlier scheduled to be held on September 8 to September 9, 2023.

— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) September 1, 2023The announcement was made by the organizers of the Pro Kabaddi League Mashal Sports.A Mashal spokesperson said, "We have received a formal request from the AKFI Administrator to defer the PKL Season 10 Player Auction in view of the ongoing preparations of the Indian Men's and Women's Teams for Kabaddi medal competitions at the Asian Games. Mashal and AKFI share the view that this is an event of vital importance for Indian Kabaddi".

As part of the consultations on the deferment of the PKL Season 10 Player Auction, Mashal briefed the AKFI Administrator on the planning and preparations that the PKL Teams, the PKL broadcast partner, and Mashal had made for the earlier scheduled dates of 8-9 September. "The Administrator has acknowledged and appreciated the comprehensive reworking that all PKL stakeholders including our 12 Teams and the broadcaster will have to make for the deferred player auction", says the Mashal Spokesperson.

The next dates for the PKL Season 10 Player Auction in consultation with the PKL Teams will be announced soon.

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 9:22 PM IST

