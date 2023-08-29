Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / India will do exceptionally well in Asian Games 2023: Anurag Thakur

India will do exceptionally well in Asian Games 2023: Anurag Thakur

India will be represented by 634 athletes, the largest-ever contingent from the country, in the history of the Asian Games.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday exuded confidence that the ever-improving Indian athletes will do "exceptionally well" in the upcoming Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 18-October 8.

"For the past few years, India has done exceptionally well in all sports. Today our sportspersons are bringing laurels to India on the world stage. I have full faith that India will do exceptionally well in the medal tally in the upcoming Asian Games also," Thakur said at the National Institute of Sports here.

Thakur met the Asian Games-bound athletes and coaches and discussed with them on their preparations for the mega event.

During the tour Thakur also inaugurated several sports development projects at the NIS, Patiala built at a cost of Rs 13 crore.

