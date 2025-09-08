Datanomics: Tracking the wealth that goes into hosting Commonwealth

India and Nigeria submitted their official bids to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games (CwG), with Ahmedabad being the preferred host city for India. However, many countries have pulled out of the race due to frequent budget overruns. With India’s economy being the fifth largest globally, it is not likely to face major financial hurdles in hosting the event, if lessons are learnt from the 2010 experience.

Money matters

The expenditure in hosting the recent Birmingham CwG in 2022 was 810.9 million pounds. Notably, the 2026 CwG in Scotland is likely to have a reduced roster of sporting disciplines due to budget constraints.