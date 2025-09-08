Home / Economy / News / Datanomics: Tracking the wealth that goes into hosting Commonwealth

Datanomics: Tracking the wealth that goes into hosting Commonwealth

The expenditure in hosting the CWG in 2002 in Manchester was 330.1 million pounds, while the recent Birmingham CWG in 2022 cost 810.9 million pounds

Commonwealth Games 2010, Indian Contingent
Manchester CwG of 2002 had its commercial revenue at 46 per cent of the games-related operating expenditure, as opposed to just 17 per cent for the 2018 event. (Representative image)
Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 11:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India and Nigeria  submitted their official bids to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games (CwG), with Ahmedabad being the preferred host city for India. However, many countries have pulled out of the race due to frequent budget overruns. With India’s economy being the fifth largest globally, it is not likely to face major financial hurdles in hosting the event, if lessons are learnt from the 2010 experience.  
 
Money matters 
 
The expenditure in hosting the recent Birmingham CwG in 2022 was 810.9 million pounds. Notably, the 2026 CwG in Scotland is likely to have a reduced roster of sporting disciplines due to budget constraints. 
 
Revenue records  
 
Manchester CwG of 2002 had its commercial revenue at 46 per cent of the games-related operating expenditure, as opposed to just 17 per cent for the 2018 event. Financially speaking, hosting the CwG remains a loss-making proposition, despite its prestige value for the host nation. 
 
Gujarat model of sports development  
 
India has 1,753 Olympic-level sports infrastructure. Of which, just 43 are in Gujarat. Ahmedabad has two newly constructed multipurpose sports complex — Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave and Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, which are set to host different multi-nation events in various sports, as a precursor to 2036 Summer Olympics. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt exploring alternative export markets to shield farmers from US tariffs

Steel demand weak till September, rebound from October: Naveen Jindal

Premium

Steel industry flags high input cost, seeks support for green transition

Premium

India's display fab debate: Micro-OLED versus LCD and OLED technology

India's textile exports to US jumped 9% in July on pre-tariff rush

Topics :Sports NewsCommonwealth Games

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story