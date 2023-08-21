Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup / News / Google Doodle celebrates Spain's FIFA Women's World Cup win, details here

Google Doodle celebrates Spain's FIFA Women's World Cup win, details here

Google is marking Spain's debut title win at the FIFA Women's World Cup with an extraordinary illustration. Spain has become the first team to hold the under-17, under-20 titles simultaneously

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Google Doodle celebrates Spain's FIFA Women's World Cup win. Picture: Unsplash

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 7:52 PM IST
Google Doodle is observing Spain's first Women's FIFA World Cup victory with an extraordinary illustration. In the Women's World Cup at the Australian Stadium in Sydney, Spain beat Britain 1-0 in the finals of ninth edition on Sunday. 

After the win, Spain is now the first team to hold the under-17, under-20 and the world title simultaneously. Spain has likewise become just the second country after Germany to win both men's and women's championships since 2007.

Google Doodle on Women's FIFA World Cup victory: Insights
La Roja, as the Spanish team is popularly known, demonstrated a breathtaking performance in front of a crowd of 75,784 at Arena Australia. The only goal of the game was scored by Captain Olga Carmona in the 29th minute, beating Britain goalkeeper Mary Earps with a shot from the left wing.


The Spanish Federation said that the star player later found out about her dad's demise subsequent to winning the match for her side. Spain's players got together in front of their goal after the last whistle and danced on the pitch until the trophy was announced, kissing it and bringing their arms up in win, AP detailed.

Women's FIFA World Cup victory: Tweets 

Ogla wrote about her dad in a genuine post on X (previously Twitter) stating that, "And without knowing it, I had my Star before the game started. l. I know that you gave me the strength to achieve something unique. I know that you were watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace, dad."

Post match, Carmona mentioned, "We’ve suffered a lot throughout the past 12 months but I think everything has a reason to be. This has made us a stronger team…And it’s really incredible. I don’t know just why Spain is the world champion, but I think that we deserved it."

Topics :FIFAGoogle DoodleSpain football club

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 7:52 PM IST

