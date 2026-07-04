World Cup 2026 pre-QF today's matches, live timings (IST), streaming

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is all set to enter the Round of 16 today, with co-hosts Canada and Morocco kicking off the knockout action.

Two high-intensity matches will take place today. In the first game, Canada will be looking to secure their first-ever quarterfinal spot, while Morocco will be looking to extend yet another impressive run in the tournament.

In the second high-stakes game of the day, Kylian Mbappe-led France will go up against high-spirited Paraguay, who made their way into the Round of 16 by knocking four-time champions Germany out of the tournament.

Canada vs Morocco: Co-hosts face toughest test yet

Co-host Canada will look to extend its historic FIFA World Cup run when it faces Morocco in the Round of 16 at NRG Stadium on Saturday. Canada has enjoyed a memorable campaign, collecting its first World Cup point and victory before edging South Africa to reach the knockout stage for the first time.

Morocco, however, represents its biggest test yet. The 2022 World Cup semifinalist has impressed with a draw against Brazil, wins over Scotland and Haiti, and a penalty shootout triumph over the Netherlands. While the Atlas Lions start as favourites, Canada will hope home support and confidence from its fairytale run can help produce another upset. France vs Paraguay: Les Bleus wary of giant-killing Paraguay France will aim to continue its march towards a third successive FIFA World Cup final when it faces Paraguay in Philadelphia on Saturday. Les Bleus have looked among the tournament favourites, scoring 10 goals in the group stage before cruising past Sweden in the Round of 32.

ALSO READ: World Cup rocked by Tunisia doping controversy as 8 players test positive Paraguay, meanwhile, arrives brimming with confidence after stunning Germany in a dramatic penalty shootout following a resolute defensive display. France possess greater quality and depth, but Paraguay have already shown they can frustrate elite opposition and will look to script another upset to book their place in the quarterfinals. FIFA World Cup 2026 pre-QF: Today’s schedule Round Match Date (IST) Time (IST) Venue Round of 16 Canada vs Morocco July 4, 2026 (Saturday) 10:30 PM NRG Stadium, Houston Round of 16 Paraguay vs France July 5, 2026 (Sunday) 2:30 AM Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

FIFA World Cup 2026 pre-QF: Today's matches live streaming and telecast details Which two teams will feature in the first Round of 16 fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on July 4? Canada and Morocco will meet in the opening Round of 16 fixture on July 4 at 10:30 pm IST. Which two teams will feature in the second Round of 16 fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on July 5? Paraguay and France will square off in the second Round of 16 match on July 5 at 2:30 am IST. Where to watch the live broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 matches in India?