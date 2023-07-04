Home / Sports / Football News / AIFF Awards: Chhangte, Manisha named men's and women's Players of Year

AIFF Awards: Chhangte, Manisha named men's and women's Players of Year

India and Mumbai City FC winger Lallianzuala Chhangte was named the AIFF Men's Footballer of the Year, on the back of his impressive performance in the Indian Super League (ISL) and for national team

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Manisha Kalyan became the first Indian footballer to play in UEFA Women's Champions League. Photo: @IndianFootball

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 6:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India and Mumbai City FC winger Lallianzuala Chhangte Chhangte was on Tuesday named the AIFF Men's Footballer of the Year, on the back of his impressive performance in the Indian Super League (ISL) and for the national team.

The 26-year-old Mizoram player featured in 12 matches during the international season for India, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the 2022-23 season. He beat national team-mates Nandhakumar Sekar and Naorem Mahesh Singh to the coveted award.

Chhangte, who is currently doing national duty in the SAFF Championships here, played in 22 matches during Mumbai City FC's ISL Winners' Shield-winning campaign last season and scored 10 goals while providing six assists.

He also netted seven goals in seven matches in the Durand Cup last season, while also scoring one goal in three games in the Super Cup.

Manisha Kalyan was named as the AIFF Women Player of the Year by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) after its Annual General Meeting here.

The 21-year-old Punjab forward, who plies her trade for Cypriot first division club Apollon Ladies, beat Dalima Chhibber and Ngangbam Sweety Devi for the award. She had won the 2020-21 AIFF Women's Emerging Footballer of the Year.

The Men's Coach of the Year award went to former India player Clifford Miranda, who guided Odisha FC to Super Cup triumph and also AFC Cup qualification.

Priya Parathi Valappil was named Women Coach of the Year. A former India international, Priya is the current head coach of the India women's U-17 team.

Another Mumbai City FC player Akash Mishra and India U-17 team member Shilji Shaji were named Men's and Women's Emerging Players of the Year.

The best players and coaches of the 2022-23 season were picked by eminent former players, including ex-captains Shabbir Ali, IM Vijayan and Bhaichung Bhutia.

Also Read

'It's in a complete mess', Bhaichung Bhutia tears into 'free-for-all' AIFF

Next target is to breach top 100 in FIFA ranking: AIFF president Chaubey

Pakistan will participate in SAFF football tournament in Bengaluru

AIFF takes strategic steps to reform grassroots football in India

Business side of sports very fragmented: JSW Sports' Manisha Malhotra

FIFA Women's World Cup: Entering sixth, Brazil's Marta says its her last

Neymar fined $3.33 million for constructing a lake in his mansion

SAFF Cup Final: India up against Kuwait for ninth sub-continental title

SAFF C'ship: India in final post thrilling penalty shoot-out vs Lebanon

Don't know when will be my last game for India, says Sunil Chhetri

Topics :All India Football FederationIndian footballfootballsports

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 6:48 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story