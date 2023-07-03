SAFF Cup Final: India up against Kuwait for ninth sub-continental title



It was courtesy of this draw that the Kuwaiti team faced Bangladesh instead of Lebanon in the semi-final and managed to go through to the final after winning a relatively easier game 1-0. Eight times champions India will be up against Kuwait in the final of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship. The tournament is being played in Bengaluru, India. The Sree Kanateerava Stadium will see a rematch of the group stage fixture between the two sides where India led 1-0 for most of the game before Anwar Ali did an own-goal in the dying minutes to give Kuwait a draw.

SAFF Championship Final 2023 Match Details

India vs Kuwait



Date- 04 July 2023



Venue- Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

In the next game, the hosts beat Nepal 2-0, extending their clean sheets record to 8, which is joint most by an Indian side in the history. In their last group game, the Blue Tigers drew with Kuwait 1-1 to enter the final as the second-best team courtesy of the West Asian side having a better goal difference. India, fresh from the victory in the intercontinental cup final against Lebanon, were on the money in their title defence in SAFF Cup. They beat arch-rivals Pakistan in the first game 4-0. Skipper Sunil Chhetri scored a hat trick.



Kuwait on the other hand have had a flawless time too. They beat Nepal 3-1, Pakistan 4-0 and then drew with India 1-1 to reach the semi-final as the top-ranked team from their group. It required 105 minutes, but they scored against Bangladesh too and reached the final in their first-ever appearance in the SAFF Championship 2023. In the semi-final, the match went down to the wire with the regulation time of 90 minutes and extra time of 30 minutes ending in 0-0 between India and Lebanon, the two teams that played the Intercontinental Cup final just weeks ago. Courtesy of this win, India are enjoying thier best unbeaten streak in football history, having not lost a game in their last 20 matches.

What has been the talking point before the final?

India were handed a 1-9 drubbing at the hands of Kuwait during a 2010 friendly match. Since then the two teams last met in this SAFF Championship group stage which ended 1-1. Back then Kuwait were ranked 103 in the FIFA rankings while India were placed at 144. Now, heading into the final of the SAFF Championship, India are ranked 100 and Kuwait 141. The tables have been turned in 13 years and India would look to avenge that loss on Tuesday, July 04.

What kind of game is expected from both sides

Kuwait have played all-out football while India have improved immensely in their defence. Not conceding is the priority of the Igor Stimac side and he would continue to believe in it. The coach would be by the sideline finally after having faced yet another one-match ban for the semi-final. He was sent off during the Kuwait game.

Player to look out for: Sunil Chhetri



The leading goal scorer for India in all competitions, Chhetri is also the top scorer in this championship with five goals to his name so far. The Indian talisman would be looking to finish the home season that started with the Intercontinental Cup glory in June, with the SAFF Cup title in his hands in July.