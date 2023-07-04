Neymar fined $3.33 million for constructing a lake in his mansion

He was fined for breaking laws regarding constructing an artificial lake at his multimillion-dollar mansion outside Rio de Janeiro.

The local authorities alleged late last month that the star footballer's luxury project violated rules regarding using and moving freshwater sources, rock, and sand. They confirmed the violation on Monday.

Neymar's house, located in the town of Mangaratiba on the southern coast of the national capital, has a heliport, spa, and gym among other facilities.