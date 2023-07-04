Neymar fined $3.33 million for constructing a lake in his mansion

Star Brazilian forward Neymar was handed a Rs 28.6 crore (16 million reais, $3.33 million) fine by the country's authorities for breaching environmental rules.
He was fined for breaking laws regarding constructing an artificial lake at his multimillion-dollar mansion outside Rio de Janeiro.
Neymar's house, located in the town of Mangaratiba on the southern coast of the national capital, has a heliport, spa, and gym among other facilities.
The local authorities alleged late last month that the star footballer's luxury project violated rules regarding using and moving freshwater sources, rock, and sand. They confirmed the violation on Monday.
"The environmental infractions were made in the construction of an artificial late at the mansion," Mangaratiba's environmental body said in a statement.
Meanwhile, authorities cordoned off the site last month and ordered all activity to cease.
However, local media reported that PSG forward threw a party there and bathed in the lake.