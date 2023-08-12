Home / Sports / Football News / Amid Mbappe-Neymar uncertainty, PSG sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona

Amid Mbappe-Neymar uncertainty, PSG sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona

France forward Ousmane Dembele joined Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday after Barcelona agreed to a transfer deal worth 50.4 million euros (USD 55.2 million) for the explosive winger

AP Barcelona
Ousmane Dembele signs with PSG from Barcelona. Photo: Twitter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 5:21 PM IST
France forward Ousmane Dembl joined Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday after Barcelona agreed to a transfer deal worth 50.4 million euros (USD 55.2 million) for the explosive winger.

Dembl's arrival to PSG on a five-year contract comes amid speculation that Neymar could be on his way out. The French powerhouse also faces uncertainty over the future of Kylian Mbapp.

The 26-year-old Dembl, born in Vernon outside Paris, came up through the Rennais youth academy. He played the 2016-17 season with Borussia Dortmund before he moved to Spain.

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2023Dembl joined Barcelona in 2017 on a then club-record transfer from Dortmund that with variables was set to reach 147 million euros (then USD173 million) as the club sought a young talent after the unwanted exit of Neymar to PSG.

After suffering serious injuries early in his stay at Barcelona, Dembl consolidated himself as one of its most irreplaceable players thanks to his speed and playmaking. He renewed his contract last summer and was set to stay at Barcelona until the end of next season.

Dembl scored 62 goals in 185 appearances for Barcelona and helped it win three Spanish leagues and two Copa del Rey titles.

His exit comes with the Spanish champion needing to reduce its debt and lower its wage burden. It will leave Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati as its forwards in support of star striker Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona opens its season on Sunday with a visit to Getafe in the Spanish league.

Topics :FC BarcelonafootballFrance

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 5:14 PM IST

Next Story