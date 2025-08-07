Ballon d'Or 2025 player shortlist revealed; Check full list of nominees

The stage is set once again for football’s most coveted individual prize, the Ballon d'Or. With the 2025 ceremony scheduled to take place in Paris on September 22, the shortlist of nominees has officially been unveiled, featuring a star-studded lineup of global talent.

Following an action-packed 2024-25 season filled with dramatic goals, unforgettable performances, and major silverware, the list reflects a mix of world-class veterans and rising stars. Last year’s winner Rodri set a high benchmark, and this year’s contenders are hoping to follow in his footsteps.

ALSO READ: Klopp vs Slot: Liverpool's Curtis Jones reveals how their styles differ Leading the race is Paris Saint-Germain’s Ousmane Dembele, whose scintillating form played a vital role in PSG’s historic treble-winning campaign, including their long-awaited first Champions League title. He faces competition not just from other clubs, but from within PSG itself, with teammates like Achraf Hakimi, Vitinha, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Nuno Mendes, Fabian Ruiz, Joao Neves, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia also making the cut.

Elsewhere, Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal has been making waves with standout displays, alongside teammates Pedri and Raphinha. Liverpool’s representation is equally strong, with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Alexis Mac Allister, and Florian Wirtz all shortlisted following the Reds’ domestic title win. Real Madrid stars Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr, and newly-signed Kylian Mbappe bring further prestige to the list, while Arsenal’s Viktor Gyokeres and Declan Rice have earned recognition for their contributions. Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane and Michael Olise, Inter’s Lautaro Martinez and Denzel Dumfries, and Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy also feature prominently. The full shortlist includes: