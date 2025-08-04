Jorrel Hato completes Chelsea switch, leaves Ajax after strong season

Club World Cup champion Chelsea has completed the signing of Netherlands defender Jorrel Hato from Ajax in a deal worth a reported 37 million pounds ($49 million).

The 19-year-old Hato, who has been capped six times by his country, has signed a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

He becomes the Blues' eighth signing of the summer transfer window.

I'm very excited, Hato, who can operate in central defense or at left back, told the Premier League club's website.

I thought a lot about my future and wanted to take the next step in my career. Chelsea is the best place for me to do that so I'm very happy.