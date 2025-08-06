It's definitely different kind of pressure: Xhaka after joining Sunderland

As the 2025–26 Premier League season approaches, Granit Xhaka has opened up about his surprising move to Sunderland — a club with a rich past and ambitious plans for the future. The former Arsenal midfielder, who spent seven seasons in English football before a spell in Germany, acknowledged that his new chapter with Sunderland represents a unique and formidable challenge. Speaking ahead of the season opener, Xhaka emphasised his excitement for the task at hand, the culture of the club, and the opportunity to lead a new generation both on and off the pitch. He believes the environment at Sunderland aligns with his hunger for meaningful football and his desire to contribute to something lasting.

Embracing pressure with purpose

Xhaka admitted that the pressure at Sunderland feels very different from what he has experienced elsewhere in his career. He pointed out that it is not just about individual performance, but about helping transform a club with high expectations and a deep-rooted history. According to him, it is a challenge that affects everyone — from players to coaches and fans — but it is one he is ready to take head-on. He expressed optimism, saying he senses a strong opportunity for change and wants to be at the heart of that transformation.

Why Sunderland?

Explaining his choice to join Sunderland, Xhaka shared that the club’s vision and energy immediately resonated with him during initial conversations. He felt a strong connection with the atmosphere, the supporters, and the footballing culture surrounding the club. This emotional and professional connection played a big role in his decision to sign. For Xhaka, Sunderland offered the kind of challenge he craved at this stage of his career — one that required both leadership and belief.