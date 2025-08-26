Borussia Dortmund has announced that parents and family members will no longer be allowed near locker room areas after an incident involving Jobe Bellingham’s father during the club’s 3-3 Bundesliga draw against St. Pauli on Saturday. Mark Bellingham, who travelled from England to witness his son’s league debut, reportedly confronted sporting director Sebastian Kehl at the stadium, questioning why Jobe had been substituted at halftime.

Dortmund managing director Lars Ricken confirmed on Sunday that stricter access rules would be enforced. “Only players, coaches and officials will have access to the locker room areas in future. We’ll ensure we don’t get into a furor again by commenting on such matters,” Ricken told Sky TV.

Why the story matters The incident comes at a delicate moment for Dortmund, which has long prided itself on close relationships with players’ families—an approach that helped the club attract Jobe and, earlier, his brother Jude Bellingham. Jobe’s debut, however, was overshadowed by the controversy, drawing attention away from his on-field performance and the team’s defensive struggles in the 3-3 draw. Kehl, when asked, reiterated that the locker room remains a restricted space. “The active area is and stays for players, coaches and officials, not families or agents. That won’t happen again. That’s what we’ve clearly told all the parties involved,” he told Bild.

The numbers involved Match result: Dortmund drew 3-3 with St. Pauli

Dortmund drew 3-3 with St. Pauli Debut outcome: Jobe Bellingham substituted at halftime, replaced by Felix Nmecha

Jobe Bellingham substituted at halftime, replaced by Felix Nmecha Historic contrast: Jude Bellingham’s 2020 debut saw him set up a goal in a 3-0 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach For Jobe, the night was a disappointing contrast to his elder brother’s celebrated Bundesliga debut four years earlier. Jude has since gone on to become one of Real Madrid’s star midfielders, raising expectations around his younger sibling. The big picture The episode underscores the increasing scrutiny young talents face when stepping into Europe’s elite leagues, especially with high-profile family ties. Dortmund’s move to limit access may ease tensions inside the club, but it also reflects the balancing act between maintaining trust with families and protecting the professional boundaries of a football team.