La Liga: Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid live match timings and streaming

Real Madrid will face Real Oviedo in a La Liga clash for the first time in 24 years, following Oviedo’s return to Spain’s top division.

Unlike last season, Real Madrid began their campaign with a win, edging past Osasuna 1–0. While the performance wasn’t dominant, Xabi Alonso’s new-look side showed promise as they continue to build chemistry.

Now, just five days later, they travel to face Real Oviedo, who returned to La Liga with a 2–0 loss against Villarreal. Veljko Paunović’s side now face a far tougher challenge against last season’s runners-up.

It's the first league encounter between the two clubs since 2001, with both teams aiming to make a strong impression under the lights at Estadio Carlos Tartiere.

Real Oviedo team news Real Oviedo will be without several key players for their clash against Real Madrid, with Álvaro Lemos, Lucas Ahijado, and Jaime Vázquez all sidelined due to injury. Brandon Domingues is also unavailable, having been ruled out with illness. In addition, midfielder Alberto Reina will miss the match after receiving a red card just 27 minutes into Oviedo’s La Liga opener last Friday. However, there is some positive news for the hosts, Santiago Colombatto is back in the squad after missing the entire preseason and the opener against Villarreal. While he's unlikely to start, he could get some valuable minutes as a substitute.

Real Madrid team news Real Madrid remain without several key players, including Jude Bellingham, Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga, and Endrick due to injury. Bellingham’s absence was particularly felt in their La Liga opener, where the team struggled to create chances from open play. Xabi Alonso may consider giving 18-year-old Franco Mastantuono a shot either in the No. 10 role or on the right wing. However, he’s more likely to stick with Brahim Díaz, especially with Rodrygo’s future still uncertain. In defence, Antonio Rüdiger is now available after completing a six-match suspension. Despite his return, Éder Militão is expected to partner with Dean Huijsen at centre-back.

Oviedo vs Real Madrid: Starting 11 Oviedo starting 11 (Probable): Escandell; Costas, Dendoncker, Calvo; Vidal, Ilić, Sibo, Alhassane; Chaira, Rondón, Hassan Real Madrid starting 11 (Probable): Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militão, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouaméni, Güler; Díaz, Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior