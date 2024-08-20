Brighton buys French forward Georginio Rutter for club record transfer fee

Brighton signed Georginio Rutter from second-tier Leeds late Monday, making the France Under-21 forward a reported record transfer buy for the Premier League club.

Brighton said Rutter signed a five-year deal, with the move reportedly valued at a club record 40 million pounds ($52 million).

The 22-year-old Rutter had moved to England in January 2023 when Leeds, then in the Premier League, bought him from Hoffenheim in a deal worth up to 35 million pounds ($45.5 million).

Georginio is a player who has the capabilities to get fans off their seats and really showed what he can do in English football with Leeds last season, Brighton coach Fabian Hurzeler said.