Ex-French footballer Henry quits coaching job after winning Olympic silver

After leading France's Olympic team to a silver medal at the Paris Games, Thierry Henry left his coaching job Monday, with the French soccer federation saying he had cited personal reasons for the departure.

The France great had a contract through the next season and was due to resume coaching the France under-21 team next month in its qualifying group for the 2025 European Championship.

Thanking Henry for his work, federation president Philippe Diallo praised his great professionalism, his rigor and his love of the blue jersey.

Henry was hired one year ago with the Paris Olympics in mind and led the team to the final on Aug. 9, losing 5-3 to Spain after extra time at Parc des Princes.