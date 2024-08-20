Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Football News / No Messi in Argentina's squad for WC qualifiers against Chile and Colombia

No Messi in Argentina's squad for WC qualifiers against Chile and Colombia

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni announced his 28-man squad on Monday for the matches against Chile on September 5 and Colombia five days later.

Messi
Lionel Messi (Photo: Reuters)
AP Buenos Aires (Argentina)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 1:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Lionel Messi will not play in Argentina's next two World Cup qualifiers because of injury.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni announced his 28-man squad on Monday for the matches against Chile on September 5 and Colombia five days later.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Messi is still recovering from a right ankle injury.

The 36-year-old ngel Di Mara, who retired from the national team after winning the recent Copa America, is not on the list either.

World Cup champion Argentina leads South American qualifying with 15 points after six matches.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Walter Bentez (PSV Eindhoven), Gernimo Rulli (Olympique Marseille), Juan Musso (Atalanta), Emiliano Martnez (Aston Villa).

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Germn Pezzella (River Plate), Leonardo Balerdi (Olympique Marseille), Nicols Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martnez (Manchester United), Nicols Tagliafico (Olympique Lyon), Valentn Barco (Brighton).

More From This Section

No goal for Mbappe on Spanish league debut as Mallorca hold Real Madrid

Conte has work to do after Napoli 'melted like snow in the sun' at Verona

Premier League 2024/25 HIGHLIGHTS: Manchester City beat Chelsea 2-0 in campaign opener

East Bengal, Mohun Bagan supporters join hands to protest Kolkata horror

Bayer Leverkusen beat Stuttgart on penalties to win maiden German Supercup

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Roma), Guido Rodrguez (West Ham), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Enzo Fernndez (Chelsea), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Ezequiel Fernndez (Al Qadisiya), Rodrigo de Paul (Atletico Madrid), Nico Gonzlez (Fiorentina).

Forwards: Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), Matas Soul (Roma), Giuliano Simeone, Julin lvarez both (Atletico Madrid), Valentn Carboni (Olympique Marseille), Lautaro Martnez (Inter Milan) and Valentn Castellanos (Lazio).


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Vardy scores on Premier League return as Leicester hold Tottenham at home

Serie A: Debutants grab goals for Juventus and Atalanta in winning starts

Premier League: Leicester sign Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp for $26M

Ex-French footballer Henry quits coaching job after winning Olympic silver

Bagan captain leads protest march against doctor's alleged rape in Kolkata

Topics :footballlionel messi

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story