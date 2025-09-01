India vs Iran LIVE SCORE, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Stiff task for India; Match to begin at 5:30 PM IST

In the CAFA Nations Cup 2025, India will face Iran in their second group match at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan today. The India vs Iran live football match will start at 5:30 PM IST.

Blue Tigers begin on a high

India opened their campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 win over hosts Tajikistan, a result that marked a successful debut for new head coach Khalid Jamil. His side impressed with resilience, discipline, and sharp execution in key moments, showing early signs of a team willing to fight for every point.

Iran set the standard in Asia

The challenge now intensifies as India prepare to face IR Iran, Asia’s second-ranked team and the most formidable side in the group. Iran launched their campaign with a 3-1 victory over Afghanistan, coming from behind after conceding early. With their depth and attacking strength, Team Melli remain favourites not only in the group but also in the tournament.

Tactical contrasts on display

Against Tajikistan, India leaned on set-pieces and counterattacks, a strategy likely to continue but in a more cautious form against Iran’s relentless firepower. Jamil’s men will look to absorb pressure, stay compact, and strike on the break, while Iran are expected to dominate possession and dictate the tempo.

Key players to watch

India’s hopes rest heavily on Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who returned to the national fold with authority, saving a penalty and commanding the defence in the opener. His leadership in goal, combined with a disciplined backline, will be central to India’s chances. Iran, meanwhile, boast a wealth of attacking options and the ability to turn games swiftly, as demonstrated in their opening win.

The bigger picture

For Jamil, this will be only his second match in charge, but another organised performance could help India frustrate their higher-ranked opponents. While Iran aim to consolidate their position at the top of the group, the Blue Tigers will hope discipline and determination can carve out a surprise and keep their campaign on course. India vs Iran football live streaming The football fans can watch India vs Iran football match live on FanCode in India.