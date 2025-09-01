India vs Iran LIVE SCORE, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Stiff task for India; Match to begin at 5:30 PM IST
India vs Iran football live score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 online score: Both teams are coming inrto the match with a win in their opening encounters.
In the CAFA Nations Cup 2025, India will face Iran in their second group match at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan today. The India vs Iran live football match will start at 5:30 PM IST.
Blue Tigers begin on a high
India opened their campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 win over hosts Tajikistan, a result that marked a successful debut for new head coach Khalid Jamil. His side impressed with resilience, discipline, and sharp execution in key moments, showing early signs of a team willing to fight for every point.
Iran set the standard in Asia
The challenge now intensifies as India prepare to face IR Iran, Asia’s second-ranked team and the most formidable side in the group. Iran launched their campaign with a 3-1 victory over Afghanistan, coming from behind after conceding early. With their depth and attacking strength, Team Melli remain favourites not only in the group but also in the tournament.
Tactical contrasts on display
Against Tajikistan, India leaned on set-pieces and counterattacks, a strategy likely to continue but in a more cautious form against Iran’s relentless firepower. Jamil’s men will look to absorb pressure, stay compact, and strike on the break, while Iran are expected to dominate possession and dictate the tempo.
Key players to watch
India’s hopes rest heavily on Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who returned to the national fold with authority, saving a penalty and commanding the defence in the opener. His leadership in goal, combined with a disciplined backline, will be central to India’s chances. Iran, meanwhile, boast a wealth of attacking options and the ability to turn games swiftly, as demonstrated in their opening win.
The bigger picture
For Jamil, this will be only his second match in charge, but another organised performance could help India frustrate their higher-ranked opponents. While Iran aim to consolidate their position at the top of the group, the Blue Tigers will hope discipline and determination can carve out a surprise and keep their campaign on course. India vs Iran football live streaming The football fans can watch India vs Iran football match live on FanCode in India.
4:32 PM
India vs Iran LIVE: India team news
India Squad for CAFA Nations Cup
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Hrithik Tiwari
Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Naorem Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Muhammed Uvais
Midfielders: Nikhil Prabhu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Danish Farooq Bhat, Jeakson Singh, Boris Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh, Naorem Mahesh Singh
Forwards: Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh (Jr.), Jithin MS, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vikram Partap Singh
Head Coach: Khalid Jamil
4:26 PM
India vs Iran football Live score updates
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of india vs Iran football match in Cafa nations league 2025. The match will begin at 5:30 PM IST.
As both the teams gear up for the crucial match today. stay tuned with Business Standard for the latest on Iran vs India football match.
First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 4:22 PM IST