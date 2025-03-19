Home / Sports / Football News / Chhetri scores 95th international goal in comeback match after retirement

Chhetri scores 95th international goal in comeback match after retirement

Chhetri scored his 95th goal for India against Maldives. Check full list of international goals scored by Chhetri.

Sunil Chhetri
Sunil Chhetri
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 9:35 PM IST
India's talisman returns to the fray and scores another goal for the Blue Tigers in a comfortable 3-0 win against Maldives in their preparation for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup qualifiers in the international break.  With 95 goals in 152 international appearances, Sunil Chhetri ranks as the fourth highest goal-scorer in international football, trailing only Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, Iran's Ali Daei, and Argentina's Lionel Messi.
 
Chhetri made his debut for the Indian national football team in 2005 and netted his first goal against Pakistan. One of his standout achievements came during the 2011 SAFF Championship in New Delhi, where he set a new record by scoring seven goals in a single edition, surpassing Indian football legend IM Vijayan’s previous record of six. This performance also made Chhetri the all-time top scorer in Indian football history, overtaking IM Vijayan. 
Sunil Chhetri International goals
Competition Goals Matches
SAFF Championship 23 27
FIFA World Cup qualifiers 10 24
Nehru Cup 9 14
AFC Asian Cup qualifiers 8 12
AFC Challenge Cup 4 8
Intercontinental Cup 13 11
AFC Challenge Cup qualifiers 3 6
AFC Asian Cup 4 8
King’s Cup 1 1
Merdeka Cup 1 1
International friendlies 19 40
 
First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 9:09 PM IST

