Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Football News / Clean sheet and two goals propel Mohun Bagan Super Giant to top of table

Clean sheet and two goals propel Mohun Bagan Super Giant to top of table

Two sublime strikes from Manvir Singh and Liston Colaco in the second half gave the Mariners all three points. With this win, they also went top of the table with 23 points

ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL, football
Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mohun Bagan Super Giant extended their positive form with a 2-0 win over NorthEast United FC to move to the top of the table in the Indian Super League here on Sunday.

Two sublime strikes from Manvir Singh and Liston Colaco in the second half gave the Mariners all three points. With this win, they also went top of the table with 23 points.

The first real chance of the match came Mohun Bagan Super Giant's way when Liston Colaco struck the post in the 10th minute after beating a couple of defenders on his way before pulling the trigger.

The opening goal came in the 65th minute when Manvir Singh made a beautiful cut in from the right flank before nestling the ball into the top left corner before the Highlanders' backline including Gurmeet could even react. The goal almost came against the run of play where the hosts were looking like the better team, especially in the second half.

The goal saw a massive shift in momentum for the visitors as they held more possession and started creating some chances. In the 71st minute, their sustained pressure paid dividends when Liston lost his marker with a fine cut-in before curling it past Gurmeet on the far post to double the lead for the Mariners.

In the 87th minute, Greg Stewart and Deepak Tangri came on as Molina was looking to close out the game. The Highlanders created a few chances in the final few minutes but the visitors held their lines exceptionally to register their sixth clean sheet of the ongoing season.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

ISL 2024: Chhetri becomes oldest ISL hat-trick scorer in Bengaluru's win

ISL 2024-25: Bengaluru FC aims to ride on unbeaten form to outwit FC Goa

'Will be a tough game against Chennaiyin FC' - Punjab FC's Leon Augustine

ISL 24-25: Bengaluru FC bag 3-1 victory against Kerala Blasters FC

ISL 2024: Bengaluru FC and Punjab FC face off in top-of-the-table clash

Topics :Indian Super LeagueMohun Bagan

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story