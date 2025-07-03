Diogo Jota Dead! Liverpool and Portugal forward died in car crash: Report

Portugal mourns tragic deaths of Diogo Jota

Football Federation chief Pedro Proença says Portuguese football is devastated; minute’s silence requested before Women’s Euro match

The Portuguese football community has been left in shock following the tragic deaths of internationals Diogo Jota and André Silva in Spain on Wednesday morning.

Pedro Proença, president of the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), said the entire federation and the broader football fraternity were "completely devastated" by the news.

‘An irreparable loss for Portuguese football’ In a formal statement, the FPF said Jota had been more than just a gifted player with nearly 50 senior international appearances to his name. He was described as an extraordinary individual, admired by teammates and opponents alike for his infectious joy and deep sense of community. Proença conveyed his condolences to the families and friends of both players and extended sympathies to Liverpool FC and FC Penafiel—the respective clubs the players most recently represented. He described the loss of Jota and Silva as “irreparable” and said Portuguese football would strive to honour their legacy every day.

Tribute planned before Women’s Euro fixture The federation confirmed that it had requested UEFA to observe a minute’s silence ahead of Portugal’s match against Spain in the UEFA Women’s European Championship on Thursday. Proença added that the memory of both players would be cherished, and their contributions to the game remembered with the respect they deserved. Jota’s career celebrated Jota, who was recently married on 28 June, had enjoyed a decorated spell at Liverpool, where he helped the club lift the Premier League title last season. He had also played a key role in Liverpool’s FA Cup and League Cup triumphs in recent years.

Since joining the Merseyside club from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020, Jota scored 65 goals in 182 appearances across all competitions. At the international level, he earned 49 caps for Portugal and was part of the squads that won the UEFA Nations League twice.

Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota died in car crash near Zamora, in northwestern Spain, Spanish state-owned TV station said on Thursday, citing local firefighters.Jota signed for Liverpool in September 2020 from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a fee of more than £40million.