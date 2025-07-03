Home / Sports / Football News / Premier League: Chelsea signs Brazil forward Joao Pedro from Brighton

Premier League: Chelsea signs Brazil forward Joao Pedro from Brighton

The Brazil forward cost a reported 60 million pounds ($82 million) and has signed a contract through to 2033.

Joao Pedro
Joao Pedro. Photo: @ChelseaFC
AP London
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 10:18 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Joao Pedro joined Chelsea from Brighton on Wednesday to continue the Premier League club's lavish spending under American owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

The Brazil forward cost a reported 60 million pounds ($82 million) and has signed a contract through to 2033.

Everyone knows this is a big club with a great history, Joao Pedro said. They had brilliant players in the past and have brilliant players now. So I am excited to join and you know when you are a Chelsea player you must think one thing win.

The Brazil international has joined up with Chelsea's squad at the Club World Cup in the United States and is eligible to play in Friday's quarterfinal against Palmeiras. 

Joao Pedro is Chelsea's fifth major signing this offseason after previous deals for Liam Delap, Dario Essugo, Kendry Paez and Mamadou Sarr.

Under Boehly and Clearlake, who bought Chelsea in 2022, the six-time English champion has spent well in excess of $1 billion on transfers, including British record fees for Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo. 

The 23-year-old Joao Pedro hit 10 goals in 32 appearances for Brighton last season and scored 30 across two years with the club.

He is the latest player to leave Brighton for Chelsea in a big-money move in recent years after deals for Marc Cucurella, Robert Sanchez and Caicedo.

The move also represents a sizeable profit for Brighton after signing Joao Pedro from Watford for 30 million pounds ($41 million) in 2023.

This is a good move for all parties. It's an excellent deal for the club, and a good return on a significant investment in an area of the pitch where we have a lot of competition and are already well served in terms of our attacking talent," said Brighton coach Fabian Hurzeler.

Joao Pedro's arrival comes as Chelsea prepares for a return to the Champions League after a two-year absence.

Under coach Enzo Maresca, the London club finished fourth in the Premier League last season, its highest place since Boehly and Clearlake bought out former owner Roman Abramovich, and also won the UEFA Conference League.

Chelsea can add to that at the Club World Cup, but the expectation next season will be to challenge for a first Premier League title under its American owners.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Liverpool appoints Van Bronckhorst as assistant in Slot's new setup

AIFF parts ways with Indian football team head coach Manolo Marquez

Barcelona's former prodigy Ansu Fati joins AS Monaco on season-long loan

Al-Hilal's win over City justifies Saudi Arabia's great football experiment

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga shifts allegiance to Arsenal

Topics :English Premier LeagueChelsea

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story