Former Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga shifts allegiance to Arsenal

Kepa was a $92.6 million world record signing for a goalkeeper when joining Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao in 2018, and went on to win the Champions League

Kepa Arrizabalaga
Kepa Arrizabalaga (PIC:X)
AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Arsenal completed the signing of Kepa Arrizabalaga as a free agent on Tuesday after the goalkeeper's contract at Chelsea expired.

Kepa was a $92.6 million world record signing for a goalkeeper when joining Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 and went on to win the Champions League, Europa League and Club World Cup during his seven years at the club.

But he spent long periods of his time at Stamford Bridge as a back up and leaves after loans spells at Bournemouth and Real Madrid over the past two seasons.

He brings a wealth of experience, which his teammates will benefit from, and he has a real hunger to win, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. Kepa works hard and will elevate our levels.

Kepa posted a goodbye message to Chelsea fans on social media before his move to Arsenal was announced.

After seven unforgettable years the time has come to close a very special chapter in my life, he posted. Chelsea was my home, my family and the place where I grew both as a footballer and as a person.

Now a new chapter begins, and I face it with the same passion and commitment as always.

Arsenal did not say the length of the 30-year-old Kepa's contract. He will compete with David Raya for the No.1 spot at London club, which has finished runner up in the Premier League in the last three years.

"I think we are so close to winning and, hopefully, altogether, we can achieve it, Kepa said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

