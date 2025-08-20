Durand Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE, Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC semi-final: DH 0-0 EEB in 1st half

The stage is set for a high-stakes showdown at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan as East Bengal FC take on debutants Diamond Harbour FC in the second semi-final of the 134th Durand Cup today. It’s a clash of legacy versus new blood, with East Bengal eyeing a return to glory and Diamond Harbour scripting a dream run in their maiden campaign.

Fresh from their thrilling Kolkata derby victory over Mohun Bagan, East Bengal enter the contest full of momentum. Under Oscar Bruzon’s guidance, the Red and Golds have displayed tactical maturity, sharpness in attack, and a hunger to lift silverware. Dimitrios Diamantakos, the derby hero, is expected to lead the line again, with creative forces like Naorem Mahesh Singh and Miguel Figueira pulling the strings in midfield.

Diamond Harbour FC, led by the experienced Kibu Vicuna, have been the surprise package of the tournament. With knockout wins over Mohammedan Sporting and Jamshedpur FC, they’ve shown grit and flair. Strikers Luka Majcen and Sairuatkima have stepped up in big moments, while goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya brings vital leadership at the back.

ALSO READ: Durand Cup 2025 S/F: East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour live time, streaming The winner of this tantalising contest will meet NorthEast United in the final on August 23.

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Durand Cup 2025 Starting 11:

Diamond Harbour FC starting 11 (probable): Susnata Malik (GK), Ajith Kumar, Mikel Kortazar, Naresh Singh, Melroy Assisi, Clayton, Lalliansanga, Paul Ramfangzauva, Girik Khosla, Luka Majcen, Joby Justin

East Bengal FC starting 11 (probable): Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK), Anwar Ali, Lalchungnunga, Kevin Sibille, Mohamad Rakip, Miguel Figueira, Naorem Mahesh, Edmund Lalrindika, Saul Crespo, Bipin Singh, Hamid Ahadad

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Durand Cup 2025 semi-final Live Telecast: The live telecast of the Durand Cup 2025 semi-final match between Diamond Harbour FC and East Bengal FC will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Durand Cup 2025 semi-final Live streaming: The Durand Cup 2025 semi-final match between Diamond Harbour FC and East Bengal FC will be available on the SonyLIV website and app in India.