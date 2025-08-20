Home / Sports / Football News / Durand Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE, Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC semi-final: DH 0-0 EEB in 1st half
Live New Update

Durand Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE, Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC semi-final: DH 0-0 EEB in 1st half

Diamond Harbour FC, led by the experienced Kibu Vicuna, have been the surprise package of the tournament. With knockout wins over Mohammedan Sporting and Jamshedpur FC, they've shown grit and flair.

Shashwat Nishant
Durand Cup 2025
Durand Cup 2025

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 7:27 PM IST
The stage is set for a high-stakes showdown at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan as East Bengal FC take on debutants Diamond Harbour FC in the second semi-final of the 134th Durand Cup today. It’s a clash of legacy versus new blood, with East Bengal eyeing a return to glory and Diamond Harbour scripting a dream run in their maiden campaign.
 
Fresh from their thrilling Kolkata derby victory over Mohun Bagan, East Bengal enter the contest full of momentum. Under Oscar Bruzon’s guidance, the Red and Golds have displayed tactical maturity, sharpness in attack, and a hunger to lift silverware. Dimitrios Diamantakos, the derby hero, is expected to lead the line again, with creative forces like Naorem Mahesh Singh and Miguel Figueira pulling the strings in midfield.
 
Diamond Harbour FC, led by the experienced Kibu Vicuna, have been the surprise package of the tournament. With knockout wins over Mohammedan Sporting and Jamshedpur FC, they’ve shown grit and flair. Strikers Luka Majcen and Sairuatkima have stepped up in big moments, while goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya brings vital leadership at the back.
 
The winner of this tantalising contest will meet NorthEast United in the final on August 23. 
 
Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Durand Cup 2025 Starting 11:
 
Diamond Harbour FC starting 11 (probable): Susnata Malik (GK), Ajith Kumar, Mikel Kortazar, Naresh Singh, Melroy Assisi, Clayton, Lalliansanga, Paul Ramfangzauva, Girik Khosla, Luka Majcen, Joby Justin
 
East Bengal FC starting 11 (probable): Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK), Anwar Ali, Lalchungnunga, Kevin Sibille, Mohamad Rakip, Miguel Figueira, Naorem Mahesh, Edmund Lalrindika, Saul Crespo, Bipin Singh, Hamid Ahadad
 
Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Durand Cup 2025 semi-final Live Telecast: The live telecast of the Durand Cup 2025 semi-final match between Diamond Harbour FC and East Bengal FC will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC Durand Cup 2025 semi-final Live streaming: The Durand Cup 2025 semi-final match between Diamond Harbour FC and East Bengal FC will be available on the SonyLIV website and app in India. 

7:27 PM

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Justin misses another chance!

Justin misses another chance from close range as a delicate cross from Samuel is shot high above the goal from the right hand side.

7:24 PM

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Samuel hits the crossbar!

Samuel hits the crossbar from inside the box as a golden chance goes begging for Diamond Harbour in the 23rd minute.

7:20 PM

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Good couple of chances for Diamond Harbour!

Justin with a good shot to the near post from the right as he gets his side a corner. But the corner eventually resulted in an East Bengal corner that was well defended by the side in the end.

7:18 PM

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Samuel brought down!

Diamond Harbour's Samuel brought down harshly in the midfield as he is visibly unhappy with the foul not given.

7:15 PM

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Diamantakos isolated till now!

East Bengal's ain goal threat Diamantakos hasn't really got into the game for despite making some good runs in the box. A close chance as the shot by Miguel goes just wide of the goal.

7:11 PM

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: East Bengal doing the early running!

East Bengal FC are keeping possession at the moment as Diamond Harbour keep their defence tight

6:57 PM

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Players out on the tunnel!

The players are out on the tunnel as the kickoff is just minutes away

6:46 PM

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the action to begin in Kolkata. The fans have made their way into the stands as the anticipation builds up for the final four clash.

6:41 PM

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: East Bengal attack looking lethal!

East Bengal’s attacking unit will once again be spearheaded by Dimitrios Diamantakos, who was the star in their derby triumph. The Greek striker is likely to lead the line with confidence, supported by the creative duo of Naorem Mahesh Singh and Miguel Figueira in midfield. The pair has been instrumental in controlling the tempo and unlocking defences with their vision and passing, making East Bengal a well-balanced and potent threat going forward in this crucial semi-final clash.

6:24 PM

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Defending champions watching closely!

The winner of this highly anticipated semi-final showdown will earn the right to face defending champions NorthEast United in the grand finale of the Durand Cup 2025, scheduled for August 23. With a coveted spot in the final on the line, both sides will be eager to bring their best game to the pitch. The matchup promises high stakes, fierce competition, and the chance to challenge the reigning titleholders for ultimate glory.

6:13 PM

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Diamond Harbour in good run of form!

Diamond Harbour FC, under the guidance of seasoned coach Kibu Vicuna, have emerged as the tournament’s dark horses, impressing with determined and stylish wins over Mohammedan Sporting and Jamshedpur FC in the knockout stages.

6:04 PM

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Will home support do it for East Bengal?

The Salt Lake Stadium will be packed for the semis tie and East Bengal will obviously get the majority of support from the home crowd. Those cheers might just push the sde to victory on the night.

6:01 PM

Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin at 7 PM IST!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Durand Cup 2025 semi-final clash between Diamond Harbour and East Bengal at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The winner of the clash gets to take on NorthEast United for the title. Action to begin at 7 PM IST.
First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News