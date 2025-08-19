Durand Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE, Shillong Lajong vs NorthEast United semi-final: SLFC 0-1 NEU in 1st half

The Durand Cup 2025 semi-final will feature a North East derby as Shillong Lajong FC and NorthEast United FC, set to lock horns at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong today for a placein the final. This clash pits the tournament’s sole I-League representative against a seasoned ISL contender, promising high drama and emotional footballing fireworks.

With local pride and a place in the final at stake, expect fireworks in this much-anticipated clash.

ALSO READ: Durand Cup 2025 semi-finals schedule, live match time and streaming This fixture rekindles memories of their 2024 semi-final meeting, where the Highlanders triumphed comfortably with a 3-0 win. Having already edged past Lajong 2-1 in this year’s group stage, NEUFC enter as clear favourites, hoping to secure a second consecutive final berth.

Shillong Lajong, however, have been one of the underdog stories of the tournament. After finishing as one of the best second-placed teams in the group stage, they showed incredible spirit by coming from behind to beat Indian Navy FT in the quarterfinals. The I-League outfit will be looking to ride that momentum and flip the script against their ISL counterparts.

NorthEast United, fresh from a dominant 4-0 win over Bodoland FC, look sharp and focused. Coach Juan Pedro Benali, after some tactical tinkering earlier, has settled on his best XI, just in time for this high-stakes North-East derby.