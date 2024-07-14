Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Football News / Euro Cup 2024 FINAL Spain vs England LIVE SCORE: Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST

Euro Cup 2024 FINAL Spain vs England LIVE SCORE: Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST

European Championship LIVE SCORE SPAIN vs ENGLAND FINAL UPDATES: Spain eyes 4th Euro Cup title, England aims to win first title since 1966.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
European Championships (Euro Cup 2024) Spain vs England live score updates
European Championships (Euro Cup 2024) Spain vs England live score updates

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 12:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In the European Championship (Euro Cup 2024) final, Spain and England will square off at Olympia Stadium in Berlin tonight. A lot of attention will be paid to a teenage wonderkid and whether or not one of the most underappreciated teams in the world will snap its decades-long title drought.
The game is set to begin in Berlin at 9:00 p.m. local time (1900 GMT).
Breaking a tie with Germany/West Germany, Spain is vying to win the Euros for the fourth time in history and for the first time since 2012. Winger Lamine Yamal, a prodigy who turned 17 on Saturday, is the team's new star.
Despite being the cradle of soccer, England hasn't won a major championship since winning the World Cup in 1966, and that was at home. The squad has advanced to the European Championship final twice in a row after losing to Italy in a penalty shootout three years prior.
The teams have traveled diverse routes to reach the championship game, which will be held at Berlin's Olympiastadion, a 71,000-seat arena constructed for the 1936 Olympic Games and the scene of the memorable headbutt by Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 World Cup final.
Euro Cup 2024 final: Spain vs England live telecast and streaming
The final of Euro Cup 2024 will be available on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 2 HD/SD will live telecast match with England commentary while Hindi commentary will be available on Sony TEN 3 HD/SD. Sony LIV app will live stream Spain vs England final match tonight.
Stay tuned for Spain vs England final live score and match updates...

Key Events

12:07 AM

ESP vs ENG LIVE UPDATES: Who are the favourites to wim today's match

11:55 PM

ESP vs ENG LIVE UPDATES: Kane hails Yamal ahead of final

11:43 PM

ESP vs ENG LIVE UPDATES: I'd swap everything - Harry Kane ahead of Euro 2024 final

11:34 PM

ESP vs ENG LIVE UPDATES: Baichung Bhutia hails Lamine Yamal

11:19 PM

ESP vs ENG LIVE UPDATES: Three Lions' eyes elusive glory

11:05 PM

ESP vs ENG LIVE UPDATES: Olmo 'not afraid' of Jude Bellingham

11:01 PM

Euro Cup 2024 final: England vs Spain match to begin at 12:30 AM IST

12:07 AM

ESP vs ENG LIVE UPDATES: Who are the favourites to wim today's match

Ahead of the UEFA Euros 2024 final against England, Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente said there are no favourites in the final of the competition as it is an even match between the two sides.
 

 

"There are no favourites. It's an even match-up, just as our previous knockout games were. If we are not above the level we displayed in those games, we won't have a chance of winning, and the same is true if we make mistakes," De la Fuente said in a pre-match press conference.

 

The Spaniard further asserted that the final will be against the two best teams of the ongoing Euro Cup 2024.

 

"Sunday will be a complicated game against a great team, between the best two teams [in the tournament], that's why we are in the final. These matches, which are so even, are often decided by the finer details. The team that makes the fewest mistakes will have the best chance of winning," the coach added.

11:55 PM

ESP vs ENG LIVE UPDATES: Kane hails Yamal ahead of final

Ahead of the final match of the EURO 2024 final match, England skipper Harry Kane said that Lamine Yamal will be 'one of the most difficult players' in the upcoming match of the marquee event.

 
 
Speaking to the media, Kane wished Yamal a happy 17th birthday and said that the young Spanish player plays without any fear and enjoys himself.
 
 
"I want to wish him a happy birthday. He's a fantastic player. At 17 years old, to do this in a tournament like this says a lot about him. You can see that he plays without fear, with freedom, enjoying himself... He's going to be one of the most difficult players in the match. I want to congratulate him on what he's done so far," Kane was quoted by Goal.com as saying.

11:43 PM

ESP vs ENG LIVE UPDATES: I'd swap everything - Harry Kane ahead of Euro 2024 final

Ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 final against Spain, England skipper Harry Kane said that he would swap everything he has achieved in his career to lead England to glory in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday.


 
"It's no secret I haven't won a team trophy and every year that goes by, I'm more motivated to change that. Tomorrow night, I have the chance to win one of the biggest you could ever win and make history with my nation. No question, I'd swap everything I've done in my career to have a special night and a win tomorrow evening," Kane said in the pre-match press conference.


 
The Bayern Munich player further spoke about the last Euro edition. He said that the side had a tough finish in the last edition but this time around, the squad has extra hunger and fire.
 


"It was a tough finish in the last Euros, so there's that extra hunger and fire in the belly to make sure this one goes our way, but we also know it's going to be an extremely tough night. Like the boss said, it's going to come down to small details, which we've been able to get right throughout the whole tournament so far. We're going to need that and even more in tomorrow's final," the striker added.

11:34 PM

ESP vs ENG LIVE UPDATES: Baichung Bhutia hails Lamine Yamal

Ahead of the UEFA Euros 2024 final between Spain and England, former India football skipper Baichung Bhutia heaped praise on young winger Lamine Yamal and spoke on his chances of winning Ballon d'Or in the future.
 
The 16-year-old's 25-yard stroke in the semi-finals against France made him the youngest player to score at a major tournament. Yamal, with his quick feet, cut the ball to his left and curled the ball into the top left corner, leaving French keeper Mike Maignan helpless. His efforts fanned the flames of hope inside the fan base and their camp.
 
"Yamal's got age in his side. He's just going to be 17 next month or so. I think for him, the future is very, very bright. He's one of the potential, not this time, but in future, I think we'll hear a lot of his name. And Ballon d'Or is something which I think he'll definitely be the frontrunner in years to come, if not this year," Baichung Bhutia told ANI.

11:19 PM

ESP vs ENG LIVE UPDATES: Three Lions' eyes elusive glory

Gareth Southgate's men write their names in the history book as the Three Lions are set to play a final of a major tournament on foreign soil for the first time. The team also is now one step closer to ending their 58-year wait to win a major tournament.

England confirmed their spot in the final of the marquee tournament for the second consecutive time. Last time in EURO 2020, England faced Italy in the final game but failed to get hold of the trophy after a heartbreaking defeat on penalties.

Recapping the Three Lions' previous match against Netherlands, the game started with the Netherlands dominating the first ten minutes of the match. Xavi Simons gave an early lead to the Dutch after his stunning goal outside the English box. Simons picked the ball on the left side of the box and drove it towards the penalty box before unleashing a stunner.

Harry Kane delivered for England after he scored the equaliser in the 18th minute. Kane placed the ball towards the left side of the box, and even though the Dutch goalkeeper jumped on the right side, he had no chance to save the shot.

Ollie Watkins scored the winning goal in the dying moments of the match in the added minutes of the second half. Watkins turned well in the right side of the Dutch box after receiving the ball from Cole Palmer and placed a shot towards the goal from an acute angle, which was impossible for the Netherlands goalkeeper to save it
 

11:05 PM

ESP vs ENG LIVE UPDATES: Olmo 'not afraid' of Jude Bellingham

Ahead of the final match of the EURO 2024, Spanish attacker Dani Olmo said that he is not afraid of the presence of England midfielder Jude Bellingham.
 
Spain will take on England in the final match of the EURO 2024 at the Olympiastadion Berlin on Sunday.
 
In an interview to El Larguero, Olmo showered praise on Bellingham and said that he is the 'reference point' of English football. The Spanish attacker added that he is a 'player to be taken into account' in the final of the prestigious tournament.
 
"I'm not afraid. Bellingham is a reference point there, football is played through his boots. He is always in the thick of things. He is a player to be taken into account, but I don't fear anyone," Olmo was quoted by Goal.com as saying.
 
Spain confirmed their spot in the final in the tournament after beating France 2-1 in the first semi-final match. Meanwhile, England beat Netherlands 1-2 in the second semi-final match with the help of Ollie Watkins' late goal.

11:01 PM

Euro Cup 2024 final: England vs Spain match to begin at 12:30 AM IST

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Spain vs England final match at Uefa European Championship 2024. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :UEFA European ChampionshipSpain national football teamEngland national football team

First Published: Jul 14 2024 | 11:00 PM IST

Explore News