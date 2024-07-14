Euro Cup 2024 FINAL Spain vs England LIVE SCORE: Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST

In the European Championship (Euro Cup 2024) final, Spain and England will square off at Olympia Stadium in Berlin tonight. A lot of attention will be paid to a teenage wonderkid and whether or not one of the most underappreciated teams in the world will snap its decades-long title drought.

The game is set to begin in Berlin at 9:00 p.m. local time (1900 GMT).

Breaking a tie with Germany/West Germany, Spain is vying to win the Euros for the fourth time in history and for the first time since 2012. Winger Lamine Yamal, a prodigy who turned 17 on Saturday, is the team's new star.

Despite being the cradle of soccer, England hasn't won a major championship since winning the World Cup in 1966, and that was at home. The squad has advanced to the European Championship final twice in a row after losing to Italy in a penalty shootout three years prior.

The teams have traveled diverse routes to reach the championship game, which will be held at Berlin's Olympiastadion, a 71,000-seat arena constructed for the 1936 Olympic Games and the scene of the memorable headbutt by Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 World Cup final.

Euro Cup 2024 final: Spain vs England live telecast and streaming

The final of Euro Cup 2024 will be available on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 2 HD/SD will live telecast match with England commentary while Hindi commentary will be available on Sony TEN 3 HD/SD. Sony LIV app will live stream Spain vs England final match tonight.

Stay tuned for Spain vs England final live score and match updates...