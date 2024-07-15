European Championship winners, runner-ups list, 2024 champion's prize money

Spain aims to lift its first Uefa European Championships (Euro Cup 2024) title since 2012 as it locks horns with England in the Euro Cup 2024 final on July 15 (Indian time).
|UEFA Euro Cup Winners List
|YEAR
|HOST
|WINNERS
|RUNNERS-UP
|Score
|2024
|Germany
|Spain or England
|TBD
|LIVE UPDATES
|2020/21
|Europe
|Italy
|England
|1–1 (a.e.t.), (3–2 p)
|2016
|France
|Portugal
|France
|1–0 aet
|2012
|Ukraine / Poland
|Spain
|Italy
|4-0
|2008
|Austria / Switzerland
|Spain
|Germany
|1-0
|2004
|Portugal
|Greece
|Portugal
|1-0
|2000
|Belgium / Netherlands
|France
|Italy
|2-1 asdet
|1996
|England
|Germany
|Czech Republic
|2-1 asdet
|1992
|Sweden
|Denmark
|Germany
|2-0
|1988
|Germany
|Netherlands
|Soviet Union
|2-0
|1984
|France
|France
|Spain
|2-0
|1980
|Italy
|Germany
|Belgium
|2-1
|1976
|Yugoslavia
|Czechoslovakia
|Germany
|2-2 aet / (5-3) ps
|1972
|Belgium
|Germany
|Soviet Union
|3-0
|1968
|Italy
|Italy
|Yugoslavia
|1-1 aet / 2-0 replay
|1964
|Spain
|Spain
|Soviet Union
|2-1
|1960
|France
|Soviet Union
|Yugoslavia
|2-1 aet
Euro Cup 2024 Prize Money
The team prize pool for this year is 20 times higher than UEFA's prize fund for the women's Euro 2022 and equal to that of the pandemic-affected Euro 2020.
Each of the 24 teams participating in the month-long competition in Germany that began on June 14 will receive a minimum of €9.25 million, with the potential for a team to win as much as €28.25 million.
Potential Additional Prize Money for England
If England defeats Spain in the Euro 2024 final, the English FA is expected to award the players a bonus of £24 million ($30.4 million). Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate has already received half of his £4 million bonus for making it this far.
Total UEFA Prize Money if England Wins: €27.25 million (₹2,452,500,000)
Total UEFA Prize Money if England is Runner-Up: €24.25 million (₹2,182,500,000)
Potential Additional Prize Money for Spain
According to The Sun, should Spain defeat England in the Euro 2024 championship game, each player would receive £0.3 million ($0.38 million) in compensation, while manager Luis de la Fuente would receive the same sum.
Total UEFA Prize Money if Spain Wins: €28.25 million (₹2,542,500,000)
Total UEFA Prize Money if Spain is Runner-Up: €25.25 million (₹2,272,500,000)
|Euro Cup 2024 Prize Money Breakdown in Indian Rupees
|Stage of Tournament
|Prize Money (€)
|Prize Money (₹)
|Participation Fee
|€9.25 million
|₹832,500,000
|Group Stage Win
|€1 million
|₹90,000,000
|Group Stage Draw
|€500,000
|₹45,000,000
|Round of 16 Qualification
|€1.5 million
|₹135,000,000
|Quarterfinal Qualification
|€2.5 million
|₹225,000,000
|Semifinal Qualification
|€4 million
|₹360,000,000
|Runner-Up
|€5 million
|₹450,000,000
|Winner
|€8 million
|₹720,000,000
|This table converts the prize money amounts from euros to Indian rupees using the specified exchange rate of 1 Euro (€) = 90 INR.