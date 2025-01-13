FA Cup: Jesus carried off on stretcher during 3rd round tie vs Man Utd

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus was forced off the pitch on a stretcher during the first half of their FA Cup match against Manchester United on Sunday. The Brazilian forward sustained the injury while attempting to challenge Bruno Fernandes, who was preparing to take a shot on goal.

Jesus appeared to be in significant pain following the incident and quickly signaled to the bench for assistance. As he was carried off the field in the 40th minute, he had his shirt over his head, a clear indication of his discomfort. Raheem Sterling replaced Jesus shortly after, with the team hopeful that the injury wouldn't be serious.

At the time of his departure, the exact nature of the injury was not immediately confirmed, leaving fans and team members anxious about the striker’s condition. Arsenal will likely wait for further medical assessments to determine the full extent of the injury and its potential impact on Jesus's availability for upcoming matches.

The injury comes as a blow to Arsenal, as Jesus has been a key player for the team since joining, contributing both in terms of goals and playmaking. His absence could be a challenge for the squad, especially given the ongoing demands of domestic and international competitions.

As the match continued, Arsenal focused on adjusting to the loss of their striker, with Sterling stepping in to fill the void left by Jesus’s injury.