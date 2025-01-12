Real Madrid vs Barcelona Super Cup final live match time and streaming

It is time for one of the biggest matches in world football to take place as age old rivals Real Madrid take on FC Barcelona in te final of the Super Cup de Espana (Spanish Super Cup) at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Both clubs and their fan bases are always pitted against one another and the stakes are even higher this time with a title at stake.

After a dominant 2-0 victory over Athletic Club in Wednesday's first semi-final, Barcelona's hopes were high, but Real Madrid proved their mettle the following night. Despite a slow start, with Mallorca holding them at bay for an hour, Madrid surged into action after Jude Bellingham's opening goal. The floodgates opened, and Madrid cruised to a 3-0 win, setting up an explosive rematch with Barcelona in the 2024 Supercopa de Espana final.

This isn’t just any final – it’s a fierce battle between two giants of Spanish football. Madrid, fresh off a 4-1 thrashing of their rivals in Riyadh, are the defending champions, but Barcelona are hungry for redemption after a stellar 3-1 victory in last year's final. With both clubs in a fierce contest for La Liga supremacy this season, the stakes are higher than ever. The winner could gain a crucial psychological edge in the ongoing title race too.

Real Madrid team news

Madrid lined up as anticipated for their semi-final clash against Mallorca, but Ancelotti might be more inclined to make changes given that his team played a day after Barcelona's win over Athletic Club.

If the Italian manager decides to rotate, players like Arda Guler, Fran Garcia, Dani Ceballos, and Brahim Diaz are the most likely to step into the lineup.

David Alaba, who was among the substitutes in the previous match, could be called upon for this one, especially with Aurelien Tchouameni dealing with a head injury sustained against Mallorca. Luka Modric, who missed the last game due to illness, is also expected to be unavailable for this match.

FC Barcelona team news

Barcelona have Ronald Araujo available for the final in Saudi Arabia, but Flick is unlikely to disrupt his current centre-back partnership after they successfully kept a clean sheet on Wednesday.

Dani Olmo has received temporary clearance to play following the expiration of his initial registration at the end of 2024, though he won't feature in this match. Gavi, who was deployed in a more advanced position against Athletic Club, delivered an impressive performance.

Flick's squad has improved in terms of fitness in the new year, with Araujo and Andreas Christensen now available, but they are still missing long-term absentee Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Key player battles to look out for

Kylian Mbappe vs Jules Kounde: The French national teammates are pitted against one another as Mbappe would look to outwit the Barca centre back and score his first goal against Barcelona in a Real shirt tonight.

Robert Lewandowski vs Rudiger: Another classic striker vs defender battle will be there in Jeddah tonight as Lewa's goal poaching instincts will be up against Rudiger's fierce competitive nature. Another crucial battle to determine the outcome of the game.

Lamine Yamal vs Mendy: Another lethal winger is up against Madrid who will relish the opportunity to either pull a delicious cross in side the box or cut inside and have a go at the goal himself. Yamal did score against Madrid when they thrashed Los Blancos 4-0 at the Bernabeu and would look forward to a similar result this time too.

Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona playing 11

Real Madrid playing 11 (probable): Courtois; Vazquez, Tchouameni, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga; Rodrygo, Bellingham; Vinicius, Mbappe.

Barcelona playing 11 (probable): Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; Casado, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; Lewandowski.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona live match time, streaming, and telecast details

When will the Super Cup de Espana final between Real Madrid and Barcelona be played?

The match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona will be played on Sunday, January 12, 2025.

What time will Real Madrid vs Barcelona start in India?

The match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona will start at 12:30 AM IST (Jan 13)

Which channel will show the live telecast of Real Madrid vs Barcelona in India?

The live telecast of the match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona will not be available on any channel in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Real Madrid vs Barcelona in India?

The live streaming of the match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona will be available on the FanCode app.