Real Madrid vs Barcelona Highlights: Barca thump Madrid 5-2 in cup final

Barcelona triumphed 5-2 over Real Madrid in a thrilling Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday in Saudi Arabia, securing the first trophy of the Hansi Flick era. Despite an early lead from Kylian Mbappe, Barcelona responded with five goals, even after goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was sent off in the second half. Madrid stunned by Barca brilliance

Madrid entered the match hoping to bounce back from a 4-0 loss to Barcelona in October’s La Liga Clasico. However, Barcelona dominated in Jeddah, leaving their arch-rivals frustrated. After Mbappe’s opener, Lamine Yamal equalized for Barcelona, and Robert Lewandowski put them ahead with a penalty. Raphinha added a brace, and Alejandro Balde also got on the scoresheet.

Rodrygo Goes pulled one back for Madrid with a free-kick, but they couldn't capitalize on their numerical advantage after Szczesny's dismissal, resulting in a heavy defeat for the European champions.

Both teams fielded the same line-ups as in their semifinal victories. Barcelona started strong with Yamal forcing a fine save from Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois, and Raphinha narrowly missing with a header. Madrid took the lead in the fifth minute with Mbappe’s superb counter-attacking goal, following Vinicius’s ball recovery.

Barcelona quickly responded, with Yamal scoring a stunning individual goal to level the score. Lewandowski’s penalty gave Barcelona the lead after Camavinga fouled Gavi, and Raphinha scored a header from Kounde’s cross for a 3-1 advantage. Balde then scored just before halftime after a brilliant assist from Raphinha.

In the second half, Raphinha added another goal, making it 5-1 after a smart dribble and finish. Barcelona’s dominance continued, but they were reduced to 10 men when Szczesny was sent off for a foul on Mbappe outside the box. Rodrygo scored from the resulting free-kick, but it wasn’t enough to turn the tide.

Despite a few close calls, including a strong challenge from Kounde to deny Jude Bellingham, Barcelona held firm, securing their record-extending 15th Spanish Super Cup title.