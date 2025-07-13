PSG vs Chelsea FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin at 12:30 AM IST

The grand finale of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is upon us, as European powerhouses Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain lock horns at the iconic MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, USA today. The clash, set to kick off late in the night promises to be a thrilling contest as two elite sides battle for global supremacy on football’s biggest club stage.

ALSO READ: PSG vs Chelsea head-to-head stats ahead of 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final Chelsea, who recently lifted the UEFA Conference League, are eyeing their second Club World Cup title. The Blues, who previously won the tournament in 2021 and finished as runners-up in 2012, have enjoyed a strong campaign despite a setback in the group stage against Brazilian side Flamengo. Under their current leadership, the London club will be keen to end their summer on a high with yet another prestigious trophy.

Meanwhile, PSG come into the final riding a wave of success. The French champions have already secured a domestic treble—Ligue 1, Coupe de France, and the Trophée des Champions, along with their maiden UEFA Champions League title. Now, they aim to add a first Club World Cup to their collection and move a step closer to a historic septuple. Should they win the UEFA Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup later this year, PSG could surpass Pep Guardiola’s legendary 2009 Barcelona side that completed a sextuple.

However, the soaring temperatures in New Jersey could pose a real challenge for both teams. With high-intensity football expected, stamina and squad depth could play crucial roles in deciding who walks away with the coveted title.

PSG vs Chelsea Starting 11:

PSG Starting 11 (probable): Donnarumma (GK), Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Neves, Vitinha, F. Ruiz, Doue, Ramos, Kvaratskhelia

Chelsea Starting 11 (probable): Sanchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Nkunku; Pedro

FIFA Club World Cup final live telecast:

The live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup final match between PSG and Chelsea will not be available in India.

FIFA Club World Cup final live telecast:

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final between PSG and Chelsea will be streamed for free on DAZN’s website and app, both in India and globally.