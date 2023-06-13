Home / Sports / Football News / FIFA U-20 World Cup: Uruguay beat Italy 1-0 to lift their maiden trophy

FIFA U-20 World Cup: Uruguay beat Italy 1-0 to lift their maiden trophy

Forward Luciano Rodriguez scored late as Uruguay secured their first Under-20 World Cup title with a 1-0 victory over Italy here.

IANS
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Uruguay beat Italy 1-0 to lift their maiden trophy

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 11:50 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Forward Luciano Rodriguez scored late as Uruguay secured their first Under-20 World Cup title with a 1-0 victory over Italy here.

Rodriguez struck with an 86th-minute header as the Celeste ended a run of four consecutive triumphs for European teams in the tournament, reports Xinhua.

"This is a crazy feeling. We are champions of the world. What can I say?" said 19-year-old Rodriguez, who plays his club football for Uruguay's Liverpool Montevideo.

"It's a feeling of ecstasy. We were the better team and deserved to win. This is such a close group. Every player gave their all in each training session and each match, and that was a telling factor in the end."

More than 40,000 spectators watched the final at the Diego Maradona stadium in La Plata, around 50km southeast of Argentine capital Buenos Aires. Among those present were FIFA President Gianni Infantino and South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) chief Alejandro Dominguez.

--IANS

cs

Also Read

All eyes on Lionel Messi as Argentina brace for Fifa World Cup 2022 final

Will continue to play, not retiring from international games: Lionel Messi

Serie A: Salernitana postpone Napoli's title celebration after drawing 1-1

Thousands pay their last respects to football legend Pele in Brazil

Messi becomes highest goalscorer for Argentina in Fifa World Cup history

Pep Guardiola wins the treble again: Is he the greatest football manager?

Sunil Chhetri announces wife's pregnancy after scoring 86th goal for India

Man City celebrates winning treble win with open-top bus parade in rain

AIFF chief wants restructuring of I-League for survival of smaller clubs

Here's why Messi was detained by Chinese authorities at Beijing airport

Topics :FIFAItalySouth American footballfootball

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 7:04 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story