Home / Sports / Football News / Football: Barca striker Robert Lewandowski rules out move to Saudi Arabia

Football: Barca striker Robert Lewandowski rules out move to Saudi Arabia

FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski ruled out moving to the Saudi Professional League this summer as "he has other priorities" and his contract with the Spanish champions is valid until 2026

IANS Warsaw (Poland)
Football: Barca striker Robert Lewandowski rules out move to Saudi Arabia

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 7:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski ruled out moving to the Saudi Professional League this summer as "he has other priorities" and his contract with the Spanish champions is valid until 2026.

In his first season in the Spanish La Liga, the Pole definitely met expectations as he led Xavi Hernandez's team to the league title and he was the best scorer of the competition with 23 goals.

According to some media, after a stunning season, Lewandowski's future was in question as his name has been put on the wishlists of several clubs. Sky Sports Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg shared reports that the Pole was on the radar of clubs from Saudi Arabia.

However, the forward emphasised that he is fully focused on playing for Barcelona, reports Xinhua.

"I'm not considering any offers from Saudi Arabia because there is nothing to consider. I have a contract until 2026 with FC Barcelona. I'm aware of the situation in Saudi Arabia but I'm not worried about it. I have other priorities," Lewandowski told the Polish press on Tuesday.

"The first season in Barcelona was special for me. After a good start, I knew a tough moment would come. The second part of the season was more difficult for us, but everything is back on track", the 34-year-old added.

On Friday, Poland will face Germany in a friendly game in Warsaw. The captain of the hosts warned his teammates before the clash.

"I know the German team is at the stage of rebuilding, looking for the optimal squad. There are a lot of new names. I'm sure a lot of players will want to show their quality and that's always dangerous," Lewandowski concluded.

--IANS

bsk

Also Read

Madrid tops Barcelona 4-0 at Camp Nou with Benzema hat trick

Saudi prince MBS warned US of economic pain amid oil feud last year: Report

'It's in a complete mess', Bhaichung Bhutia tears into 'free-for-all' AIFF

Saudi Arabia, Australia ask citizens in Pakistan to limit movement

Messi and PSG saga: What next? A look at the options if he leaves PSG

FIFA U-20 World Cup: Uruguay beat Italy 1-0 to lift their maiden trophy

Pep Guardiola wins the treble again: Is he the greatest football manager?

Sunil Chhetri announces wife's pregnancy after scoring 86th goal for India

Man City celebrates winning treble win with open-top bus parade in rain

AIFF chief wants restructuring of I-League for survival of smaller clubs

Topics :footballLa LigaPoland

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 7:15 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story