Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Football News / Forest narrows point gap with Liverpool after 1-0 victory over Wolves

Forest narrows point gap with Liverpool after 1-0 victory over Wolves

First-half goals from Morgan Gibbs-White and Chris Wood and an injury-time third from Taiwo Awoniyi sent Forest to a sixth straight league win

Football generic image
Football
AP Wolverhampton (England)
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 12:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nottingham Forest beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 away from home and moved within six points of Premier League leader Liverpool on Monday.

First-half goals from Morgan Gibbs-White and Chris Wood and an injury-time third from Taiwo Awoniyi sent Forest to a sixth straight league win. Nuno Esprito Santo's men are tied on points with Arsenal, which is above them on goal difference.

The game took place on the 50th anniversary of Brian Clough's appointment at the City Ground and the old maestro would have been thrilled to see his team get off to the perfect start with a goal after six minutes.

Former Wolves midfielder Gibbs-White combined on the counterattack with Anthony Elanga before stroking the ball into the bottom corner from 14 meters.

Both sides looked to play football and Wolves came into the game. However, Norwegian striker Jrgen Strand Larsen rued missing a couple of clear chances and he was punished two minutes before halftime when Wood doubled the visitor's lead.

The big New Zealander put away Callum Hudson-Odoi's cut back to grab his 12th goal of the season and his eighth in 13 league appearances against Wolves.

Also Read

Watch how United registered a comeback draw vs Liverpool at Anfield

Premier League 2025 Liverpool vs Man United HIGHLIGHTS: Man United held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw

Man United's Bruno Fernandes shown red card in 2-0 defeat to Wolves

Haaland misses penalty as Man City drop points in 1-1 draw with Everton

Man United's Mason Mount faces several weeks on sidelines with injury

Forest dominated the second half and Wood's late replacement Awoniyi made it 3-0 in stoppage time.

The result set up a mouth-watering fixture between first and third next week, when Forest hosts Liverpool on Jan. 14.

It also brought Forest's European dreams a tiny bit closer. Wood said the squad's focus was keeping up the rich form that would make that happen for the first time since the 1990s.

It is about consistency and doing what we have been doing extremely well already this season," Wood said. "We're not giving up halfway through the season, we need to keep doing what we've been doing in the first 19 matches.

The defeat was the first for recently appointed Wolves coach Vitor Pereira and left it fourth from bottom.

It was one of those games where you feel like the result could've been the other way, Wolves defender Matt Doherty said. Teams are ruthless. You can't make mistakes and we made a couple of them and we got punished.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Leao, Pulisic lead AC Milan to thrilling 3-2 win in Italian Super Cup final

Ireland's Robbie Keane named head coach of Hungarian champion Ferencvaros

Real Madrid dominates Minera 5-0 in Copa del Rey despite resting stars

Dembele scores as PSG edges trophy win; Marseille crushes Le Havre

Tinkerman no more, as Ranieri leads Roma to Rome derby win over Napoli

Topics :England Premier LeagueLiverpool

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story