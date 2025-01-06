Dembele scores as PSG edges trophy win; Marseille crushes Le Havre

Ousmane Demble scored a stoppage-time winner as Paris Saint-Germain beat Monaco 1-0 to win the Champions Trophy.

The France winger was unmarked at the back post to meet a low cross from the left by Fabian Ruiz in the second minute of added time on Sunday.

PSG won the trophy, also known as the French Super Cup, for the third straight time and a record-extending 13th overall. PSG won the league and cup double last season, with Monaco finishing second in the league.

The result reflects our domination, PSG coach Luis Enrique said, while Monaco coach Adi Htter conceded PSG played better.

A goal in the last minute always feels like a knife in the back, Htter said.

PSG deserved to win if we're being honest, they had more chances.

Also Read

The match took place at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, with PSG owned by Qatar-based QSI since 2011.

Dsir Dou hit the crossbar early on for PSG and Monaco goalkeeper Philipp Khn made several saves.

Monaco improved after the break and hit the post through Eliesse Ben Seghir and Brazilian defender Vanderson.

Although Khn made a fine save to deny Achraf Hakimi in the 74th minute, he failed to properly read Ruiz's cross and Monaco missed out on winning the trophy for the first time since 2000.

Marseille marches on Marseille strengthened its grip on second place in the French league, moving three points ahead of third-place Monaco after routing Le Havre 5-1 at home.

Ghana's Andre Ayew was on the wing for Le Havre against his former club. He scored 60 goals in 209 games for Marseille from 2007-15 and won two League Cups. His brother, Jordan Ayew, and his father Abedi Pele both played for the club.

Marseille opened the scoring against 17th-place Le Havre in the 25th minute when midfielder Valentin Rongier drilled a low shot into the left corner from 20 meters out.

Rongier's rare strike was followed by a first league goal for midfielder Bilal Nadir, who turned neatly before arrowing a shot in off the left post in the 39th.

It was a special moment for Nadir, who ruptured his left ACL one year ago and was given a new contract by the club as a show of faith.

Moments before halftime, striker Neal Maupay headed in from close range and Mason Greenwood broke down the right to set up substitute Elye Wahi midway through the second half. Ulisses Garcia added the fifth goal for coach Roberto De Zerbi's side.

Home fans at Stade Velodrome chanted Ayew's name after he headed in a consolation goal in the 85th. Ayew applauded the fans back when he went off moments later.

PSG is seven points ahead of Marseille after 16 rounds.

Toulouse climbed up to eighth place with a 1-0 win at seventh-place Lens, which leads Toulouse on goal difference.

Striker Zakaria Aboukhlal scored a penalty in the 73rd.

The goal came shortly after Lens midfielder David Pereira da Costa was shown a second yellow card following a video review and was sent off.

Angers beat Brest 2-0, and Strasbourg rallied to win 3-1 at home to Auxerre and move into 10th spot.

Esteban Lepaul scored early on for Angers and fellow striker Ibrahima Niane, who replaced Lepaul in the 75th, wrapped up the win in stoppage time.

Strasbourg's goals came from captain Habib Diarra, Flix Lemarechal and forward Emanuel Emegha, after Hamed Traore gave Burgundy side Auxerre an early lead in Alsace.