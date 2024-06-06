Home / Sports / Football News / FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait LIVE SCORE: IND 0-0 KUW in first half
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait LIVE SCORE: IND 0-0 KUW in first half

The Round match between India and Kuwait for the Fifa World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 joint qualification at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata is also Sunil Chhetri's farewell match

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
India vs Kuwait football match live score Sunil Chhetri farewell match updates
India vs Kuwait football match live score Sunil Chhetri farewell match updates. Photo: X

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 7:48 PM IST
Key Events

7:48 PM

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait LIVE SCORE Updates: India dominate proceedings

7:43 PM

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait LIVE SCORE updates: India must score

7:37 PM

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait LIVE SCORE updates: Water Break

7:35 PM

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait LIVE SCORE updates: Side netting from Colaco

7:31 PM

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait LIVE SCORE updates: End-to-end stuff

7:25 PM

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait LIVE SCORE updates: What do the numbers say?

7:19 PM

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait LIVE SCORE updates: Chhangte misses target

7:17 PM

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait LIVE SCORE updates: First chance for India

7:14 PM

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait LIVE updates: Save from Gurpreet

7:10 PM

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait LIVE updates: Kuwait miss a big chance

7:04 PM

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait LIVE updates: Ready for the start

6:53 PM

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait LIVE updates: India's starting Line-Up is out

6:46 PM

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait LIVE updates: When Chhetri helped India win Nehru Cup

6:43 PM

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait LIVE updates: Sunil Chhetri's first goal

6:34 PM

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait LIVE updates: Why is Sunil Chhetri Farewell Game so Important?

6:32 PM

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait LIVE updates: What India must do to qualify?

6:25 PM

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait LIVE updates: What could happen in this game?

6:22 PM

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait LIVE updates: India's squad for Kuwait match

6:18 PM

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait LIVE updates: Head-to-head between the two teams

6:07 PM

Welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Kuwait football match

7:48 PM

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait LIVE SCORE Updates: India dominate proceedings

 
43 Minutes 
 
First Half 
 
IND 0-0 KUW
 
Here's what the numbers say 

 

7:43 PM

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait LIVE SCORE updates: India must score

 
38 Minutes 
 
First Half 
 
IND 0-0 KUW
 
The Indian team must know that a draw is not going to be enough for them to reach the third round of the World Cup qualifier. They must win and for that, they must score as the first half comes to a close here.
 

7:37 PM

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait LIVE SCORE updates: Water Break

 
31 Minutes 
 
First Half 
 
IND 0-0 KUW
 
The first weather break in this game ahs been taken at 31 minutes and India must now make sure that they convert their chances. They have so far five shots on goal, but one on target. 
 

7:35 PM

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait LIVE SCORE updates: Side netting from Colaco

 
29 Minutes 
 
First Half 
 
IND 0-0 KUW
 
Liston Colaco had the best chance of the game so far but Colaco known for his 'gaolasos', failed to convert that shot in the goal and hit the side netting on the near post. 
 

7:31 PM

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait LIVE SCORE updates: End-to-end stuff

 
25 Minutes 
 
First Half 
 
IND 0-0 KUW
 
While there was a chance for Kuwait near the Indian goal, India countered and Jay Gupta provided a great ball from the left wing, but the Kuwaiti defence was very alert. They also saved a shot from Anwar Ali.  
 

7:25 PM

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait LIVE SCORE updates: What do the numbers say?

 
20 Minutes 
 
First Half 
 
IND 0-0 KUW
 
The last six minutes have not produced a lot of chances and the game has been slow for the most part. Here's how the two teams shape up after the first 20 minutes. 

7:19 PM

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait LIVE SCORE updates: Chhangte misses target

 
14 Minutes 
 
First Half 
 
IND 0-0 KUW
 
It was a great move from Nikhil Poojary at the right win and he made sure that the ball landed right in front of the Kuwait D to Chhangte and the latter missed the target. 
 

7:17 PM

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait LIVE SCORE updates: First chance for India

 
10 Minutes 
 
First Half 
 
IND 0-0 KUW
 
The first chance for India came and Liston Colaco did his best to pass it on to Sunil Chhetri. He tried to go for the gaol but hit over it. On the first set-piece,  a corner, Anwar Ali went for the header but was off target. 
 

7:14 PM

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait LIVE updates: Save from Gurpreet

 
08 Minutes 
 
First Half 
 
IND 0-0 KUW
 
The number nine of the Kuwait team has been causing a lot of problems for the Indian team and he draws yet another save from Gurpreet. 
 

7:10 PM

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait LIVE updates: Kuwait miss a big chance

 
03 Minutes 
 
First Half 
 
IND 0-0 KUW
 
Wow, this was as big a chance as Kuwait would have liked to get in the first five minutes of the match, but number of nine of Kuwait made a mess of it and hit the side netting. 
 

7:04 PM

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait LIVE updates: Ready for the start

 
00 Minutes 
 
First Half 
 
IND 0-0 KUW
 
We are ready for the kickoff after a minute's silence for Anil Kamath. 
 

6:53 PM

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait LIVE updates: India's starting Line-Up is out

 
A look at those who start the game for India

 

6:46 PM

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait LIVE updates: When Chhetri helped India win Nehru Cup

 
The Nehru Cup title win
 
India won the title for the first time in 10 years after Sunil Chhetri scored four goals in the tournament and provided the much-needed assist to Pradeep's goal in the final against higher-ranked Syria to lift the cup.
 

6:43 PM

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait LIVE updates: Sunil Chhetri's first goal

 
The first strike at Quetta
 
Chhetri made his debut against Pakistan in 2005 and struck in his first game against the arch-rivals at the Ayub Stadium in Quetta. From that moment, he never looked back
 

6:34 PM

The 'captain, leader, legend' of Indian football Sunil Chhetri will don the Indian short for one last time as the Blue Tigers take on Kuwait in their Round 2 encounter for the Fifa World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 joint qualification at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday, June 6.
Why is this IND vs KUW football match important?
Apart from it being the farewell game of the third-highest active goal scorer in world football behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, it is an important game for India's road to AFC Asian Cup and Fifa World Cup 2026.
India is currently ranked second in Group A of Round 2 behind Qatar. They have four points, as does Afghanistan. Kuwait, on the other hand, has three points. India won against Kuwait away from home and then lost to Qatar at home.
India vs Kuwait: Head-to-Head record in football
Total matches played: 6
India won: 3
Kuwait won: 2
Draw: 1
India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup Qualifier starting lineups
India starting 11  
Formation: 4-2-3-1   
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Anwar Ali, Jay Gupta, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalrinzuala Chhangte, Sunil Chhetri
Kuwait starting 11
Formation: 4-1-4-1   
Sulaiman(GK), Alenezi, Ibrahim, Abdulah, Alharbi, Alrashidi, Aldousari, Abujabarah, Saleh(C), Alsulaiman, Hasan Alenezi
Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Kuwait football match today?  
Sports18 will live telecast the India vs Kuwait football match, which is also the last match of Sunil Chhetri, in India.  
How to watch the live streaming of India vs Kuwait football match in India?  
Jio Cinema will livestream the India vs Kuwait football match of the FIFA World Cup 2024 qualifier today.

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News