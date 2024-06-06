FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait LIVE SCORE: All eyes on Chhetri in his farewell game

The 'captain, leader, legend' of Indian football Sunil Chhetri will don the Indian short for one last time as the Blue Tigers take on Kuwait in their Round 2 encounter for the Fifa World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 joint qualification at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday, June 6.

Why is this IND vs KUW football match important?

Apart from it being the farewell game of the third-highest active goal scorer in world football behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, it is an important game for India's road to AFC Asian Cup and Fifa World Cup 2026.

India is currently ranked second in Group A of Round 2 behind Qatar. They have four points, as does Afghanistan. Kuwait, on the other hand, has three points. India won against Kuwait away from home and then lost to Qatar at home.

India vs Kuwait: Head-to-Head record in football

Total matches played: 6

India won: 3

Kuwait won: 2

Draw: 1

India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup Qualifier predicted starting lineups

India predicted starting 11



Formation: 4-2-3-1



Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Aakash Mishra, Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Lalrinzuala Chhangte, Sunil Chhetr

Kuwait predicted starting 11

Formation: 4-1-4-1



Al-Saanoun (GK), Dashti, Ebrahim, Al-Buloushi, Muhaisen, Al Enezi, Al Fnaini, Al-Enezi, Al Rasheedi, Daham, Al-Awadhi

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Kuwait football match today?



Sports18 will live telecast the India vs Kuwait football match, which is also the last match of Sunil Chhetri, in India.



How to watch the live streaming of India vs Kuwait football match in India?



Jio Cinema will livestream the India vs Kuwait football match of the FIFA World Cup 2024 qualifier today.