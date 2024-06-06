FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait LIVE SCORE: All eyes on Chhetri in his farewell game
The Round match between India and Kuwait for the Fifa World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 joint qualification at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata is also Sunil Chhetri's farewell match
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
The 'captain, leader, legend' of Indian football Sunil Chhetri will don the Indian short for one last time as the Blue Tigers take on Kuwait in their Round 2 encounter for the Fifa World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 joint qualification at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday, June 6.
Why is this IND vs KUW football match important?
Apart from it being the farewell game of the third-highest active goal scorer in world football behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, it is an important game for India's road to AFC Asian Cup and Fifa World Cup 2026.
India is currently ranked second in Group A of Round 2 behind Qatar. They have four points, as does Afghanistan. Kuwait, on the other hand, has three points. India won against Kuwait away from home and then lost to Qatar at home.
India vs Kuwait: Head-to-Head record in football
Total matches played: 6
India won: 3
Kuwait won: 2
Draw: 1
India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup Qualifier predicted starting lineups
India predicted starting 11
Formation: 4-2-3-1
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Aakash Mishra, Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Lalrinzuala Chhangte, Sunil Chhetr
Kuwait predicted starting 11
Formation: 4-1-4-1
Al-Saanoun (GK), Dashti, Ebrahim, Al-Buloushi, Muhaisen, Al Enezi, Al Fnaini, Al-Enezi, Al Rasheedi, Daham, Al-Awadhi
Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Kuwait football match today?
Sports18 will live telecast the India vs Kuwait football match, which is also the last match of Sunil Chhetri, in India.
How to watch the live streaming of India vs Kuwait football match in India?
Jio Cinema will livestream the India vs Kuwait football match of the FIFA World Cup 2024 qualifier today.
6:43 PM
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait LIVE updates: Sunil Chhetri's first goal
The first strike at Quetta
Chhetri made his debut against Pakistan in 2005 and struck in his first game against the arch-rivals at the Ayub Stadium in Quetta. From that moment, he never looked back
6:34 PM
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait LIVE updates: Why is Sunil Chhetri Farewell Game so Important?
Apart from it being the farewell game of the third-highest active goal scorer in world football behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, it is an important game for India's road to AFC Asian Cup and Fifa World Cup 2026.
India is currently ranked second in Group A of Round 2 behind Qatar. They have four points, as does Afghanistan. Kuwait, on the other hand, has three points. India won against Kuwait away from home and then lost to Qatar at home.
However, the most painful for the Indian side was two matches against Afghanistan. While they drew in Saudi Arabia in an away fixture, the Blue Tigers were beaten at home in Guwahati, which jolted their campaign.
Therefore, only a win against Kuwait can now save them and take them to Round 3.
6:32 PM
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait LIVE updates: What India must do to qualify?
India will have to finish in the top two in the second and third rounds of the qualifiers to seal a spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026.
If India finishes in the top two of the second round and fails to make it to the top two in the next round.
India will have to be a group winner in the fourth round to secure a spot.
If India fails to make the cut for the 4th round, they will have to win their match in the fifth round to qualify for the inter-confederation play-off. A win in the play-off will secure a World Cup spot for the Blue Tigers.
6:25 PM
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait LIVE updates: What could happen in this game?
India will start as favourites in today's football match against Kuwait. The Blue Tigers defeated Kuwait in the first qualifying match and this time around too Chhetri's men will be eyeing three crucial points with a win at the Salt Lake. However, a defeat from Afghanistan in their previous match showed India's inconsistent performance in international football.
6:22 PM
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait LIVE updates: India's squad for Kuwait match
Goalkeepers:Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith
Defenders:Amey Ranawade, Anwar Ali, Jay Gupta, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Narender, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose
Midfielders:Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Edmund Lalrindika, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nandhakumar Sekar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam
Forwards:David Lalhlansanga, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh.
6:18 PM
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait LIVE updates: Head-to-head between the two teams
Total matches played: 6
India won: 3
Kuwait won: 2
Draw: 1
6:07 PM
Welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Kuwait football match
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Kuwait football match for the Fifa World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 joint qualification at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 6:08 PM IST