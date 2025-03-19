India vs Maldives LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sunil Chhetri returns for Blue Tigers, Action to begin at 7 PM

India and Maldives will face off in an international friendly at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Wednesday. This match will serve as the final opportunity for coach Manolo Marquez to evaluate his players before India begins their AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers campaign.

India looking for long awaited win

ALSO READ: India vs Maldives football live match time, venue and live streaming The year 2024 has been challenging for the Indian football team, as they have yet to secure a win. As a result, the Blue Tigers are currently ranked 126th in the FIFA Rankings. Over their last five matches, India has drawn three and lost two, with their most recent victory coming against Kuwait in the World Cup Qualifiers' second round. With Sunil Chhetri back in the squad, Marquez aims to prepare his team for their goal of qualifying for their third consecutive AFC Asian Cup.

Maldives looking to challenge the Blue Tigers

Like India, the Maldives is also gearing up for the third round of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers. They are in Group A, alongside the Philippines, Timor-Leste, and Tajikistan. In 2024, the Red Snappers have played two international friendlies against Bangladesh, winning one and losing the other.

India vs Maldives starting line-ups:

India starting 11 (probable): Vishal Kaith (GK), Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Rahul Bheke, Naorem Roshan Singh, Apuia, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Brandon Fernandes, Irfan Yadwad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sunil Chhetri.

Maldives starting 11 (probable): Hussain Shareef (GK), Hussain Sifaau, Samooh Ali, Mohamed Irufaan, Hassan Shifaz, Ibrahim Mahudhee, Hussain Nihan, Ahmed Aiham, Mohamed Naim, Hassan Naiz, Ali Fasir.

India vs Maldives live streaming

The live streaming for the India vs Maldives football match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

India vs Maldives live telecast

The live telecast for the India vs Maldives football match will be available on the Star Sports network.