Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Football News / Thomas Tuchel hired as England football head coach ahead of 2026 World Cup

Thomas Tuchel hired as England football head coach ahead of 2026 World Cup

The German, who previously managed Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich, will begin his tenure in January ahead of the 2026 World Cup in the United States.

England Football team FIFA World Cup 2022
England Football team practicing in Qatar. Photo:@england
AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 3:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Thomas Tuchel was hired as England coach on Wednesday and will take on the challenge of ending the national team's decades-long wait for a trophy.

The German, who previously managed Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich, will begin his tenure in January ahead of the 2026 World Cup in the United States.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The English Football Association said Tuchel had been identified as the "preferred candidate" after what it described as an extensive search to replace Gareth Southgate, who stepped down after the European Championship in July.

Tuchel won major trophies in Germany, France and England and is England's third foreign coach, after the late Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello. He succeeds one of England's most successful coaches in Southgate, who led the country to back-to-back European Championship finals and a World Cup semifinals.

Southgate stepped down after eight years following defeat to Spain in the final of Euro 2024.

The FA said it had interviewed several candidates before deciding on Tuchel.

More From This Section

Kylian Mbappe dismisses 'fake news' after being accused of rape in Sweden

Manchester United great Sir Alex Ferguson to step down as club ambassador

Tests show no major injury to Lamine Yamal after leaving national squad

Nigeria's football team stuck at Libya airport, boycott AFCON qualifier

UEFA Nations League: Portugal vs Scotland, Spain vs Serbia live streaming

Tuchel won European club soccer's biggest prize when leading Chelsea to the Champions League title in 2021. He has won league titles with PSG in France and Bayern in Germany.

He takes on the England job after leaving Bayern at the end of last season.

The 51-year-old Tuchel fits the FA's remit of hiring a coach who has delivered at the highest level and also knows the English game following his time with Chelsea.

The FA said in July that it wanted someone with "significant experience of English football, with a strong track record delivering results in the Premier League and/or leading international competitions."

It also said the new coach would develop the team to "win a major tournament and be consistently ranked as one of the top teams in the world."

As manager of Chelsea, Tuchel beat Pep Guardiola's Manchester City to win the Champions League within months of taking the job. He also won the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup with the Premier League club.

England's only major trophy was the World Cup in 1966.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

FIFA president Gianni Infantino tours Seattle ahead of next year's Club WC

Lenovo to be FIFA's technology partner for 2026 WC and 2027 Women's WC

UEFA Nations League: Ronaldo held scoreless as Portugal draw with Scotland

Messi equals Ronaldo's record, check full list of most int'l hattricks

Ashalata to become 1st Indian woman footballer to play 100 int'l matches

Topics :football

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story