Bayern, Man City continue winning streaks in Women's Champions League

Bayern Munich and Manchester City extended their winning starts in the Women's Champions League group stage, while Arsenal and Barcelona rebounded from early-season setbacks with big victories. One day after Arsenal's coach Jonas Eidevall resigned, the team took just one minute to score in a 4-1 win over Norwegian team Vlerenga. United States defender Emily Fox's goal after exactly 60 seconds set Arsenal on its way for interim manager Rene Slegers. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Arsenal lost 5-2 in Munich one week ago and Bayern impressed again, winning a rain-soaked game 2-0 at Juventus. The statement win last week was Man City beating Barcelona, but the two-time defending champion was back in dominant form in a 9-0 drubbing of Sweden's Hammarby.

Man City rallied from an uneasy spell either side of halftime at St. Plten to win 3-2 in Austria, sealed by an 80th-minute header by Mary Fowler.

Arsenal revival



Arsenal's start to October had been about as bad as it gets. Winless in two home games in the English Women's Super League, including a 2-1 loss to city rival Chelsea; a 5-2 beating by Bayern; then losing the coach who helped it reach the Champions League semifinals two seasons ago.

But after Fox's quick finish, Arsenal added a second in the 29th by Caitlin Foord after Vlerenga goalkeeper Tove Enblom's save diverted the ball to the Australia forward at the back post.

The Norwegians cut the lead in the 35th when Arsenal's Spanish defender Laia Cadina was robbed of the ball and Olaug Tvedten finished with a well-placed shot.

Arsenal endured tense moments in the second half until Spain forward Mariona ensured the win in the 85th, taking an unselfish pass from Stina Blackstenius. Alessia Russo capped the scoring in stoppage time.

Harder makes it easy



Bayern forward Pernille Harder again scored late to add to her 13-minute hat trick last week against Arsenal.

The Denmark veteran pounced on a loose ball in the goalmouth after a corner in the 73rd. It was a near-copy of how Bayern opened the scoring in the 17th when a scramble in the goalmouth led to Linda Dallman's volleyed shot.

Bayern's two wins in Group C have bookended its first loss in the German league in almost two years, 2-0 against two-time European champion Wolfsburg on Saturday.

City keeps momentum



The most spectacular goal of the four games Wednesday came within five minutes of Man City's game in Austria.

Australia defender Alanna Kennedy fired in a powerful 25-yard (meter) shot that went in off the inside of the post. Man City then struck the woodwork twice in a five-minute spell as it looked to take control.

Then St. Plten leveled in the 40th, from another loose ball following a corner, that Melanie Brunnthaler reacted fastest to with a close-range shot.

St. Plten relied on a series of saves by goalkeeper Carina Schlter before taking the lead in the 53rd, when Czech midfielder Kamila Dubcov received the ball with her back to goal and spun to volley a rising left-foot shot.

Four minutes later Man City was level when Aoba Fujino met a looping cross toward the far post with a first-time shot.

Barcelona back to its best



Barcelona was imperious one week after being caught cold in the first half in Manchester. Swedish champion Hammarby, which beat St. Plten 2-0 last week, caught the backlash.

Caroline Graham Hansen started the flood of goals in the 10th, and the Norway forward was joined by Claudia Pina scoring twice among seven players on the scoresheet. Alexia Putellas got the third with a neatly guided header.

It was not even Barcelona's biggest win this season at the Johan Cruyff Stadium. Granada was beaten 10-1 in a domestic league game last month.