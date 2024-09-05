Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Football News / ISL: Red card to concussion subs, new rules introduced ahead of 11th season

ISL: Red card to concussion subs, new rules introduced ahead of 11th season

AIFF has introduced new rule changes ahead of Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season which will see 13 teams battle it out for supremacy in India's top-flight football league

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 9:32 PM IST
The 11th season of the Indian Super League (ISL) is set to begin on September 13, with all 13 teams competing for supremacy in India's top-flight football league.

With a new club added to the ISL roster, Mohammedan Sporting Club has become the league's third club from Kolkata to participate in the competition after Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC.
Here’s a full list of teams that will be part of the ISL 2024-25 season:

  • Bengaluru FC
  • Chennaiyin FC
  • East Bengal FC
  • FC Goa
  • Hyderabad FC
  • Jamshedpur FC
  • Kerala Blasters FC
  • Mohammedan SC
  • Mohun Bagan Super Giant
  • Mumbai City FC
  • NorthEast United FC
  • Odisha FC
  • Punjab FC
With the new season, a new set of rules has also been introduced this year.
New rule introduced in ISL
The Indian Super League announced several new rule changes on Wednesday, including the requirement for all clubs to have a mandatory Indian assistant coach, the introduction of concussion substitutes, and the ability to appeal against "wrongful" red card decisions.
Indian assistant coaches
Clubs could benefit from the Indian assistant coach rule throughout the season. One prominent example will be when FC Goa’s Gouramangi Singh will take over the coaching role from head coach Manolo Marquez when he focuses on the national team matches.
"All teams must have an Indian assistant coach holding the AFC Pro License (or equivalent)."
"If the head coach is relieved from his position or suspended for certain matches, the Indian assistant coach will assume all head coach duties as the interim head coach," the new rule stated.
Appeal for red cards
The introduction of an appeal process for a "wrongful" sendioff during a match is another significant rule change. This should have been introduced earlier, as many teams have been unfairly affected in the past and eventually lost games due to a single incorrect decision.
Concussion substitute
Another important rule being introduced is the concussion substitute, which will ensure that players are protected from fatal injury after a head clash or tackle.
The team doctor will assess the player for any concussion symptoms, and if necessary, the player will be eligible for a substitution in addition to the allotted changes in the match.
The opposing team will also be granted an additional substitution if they are forced to make one. The substituted player must follow the minimum "no contact, no training, and no matches" rule for at least 48-72 hours after the game.
First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 9:32 PM IST

