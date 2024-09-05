ISL: Red card to concussion subs, new rules introduced ahead of 11th season

With the new season, a new set of rules has also been introduced this year.

New rule introduced in ISL

The Indian Super League announced several new rule changes on Wednesday, including the requirement for all clubs to have a mandatory Indian assistant coach, the introduction of concussion substitutes, and the ability to appeal against "wrongful" red card decisions.

Indian assistant coaches

Clubs could benefit from the Indian assistant coach rule throughout the season. One prominent example will be when FC Goa’s Gouramangi Singh will take over the coaching role from head coach Manolo Marquez when he focuses on the national team matches.

"If the head coach is relieved from his position or suspended for certain matches, the Indian assistant coach will assume all head coach duties as the interim head coach," the new rule stated.

Appeal for red cards

The introduction of an appeal process for a "wrongful" sendioff during a match is another significant rule change. This should have been introduced earlier, as many teams have been unfairly affected in the past and eventually lost games due to a single incorrect decision.

Concussion substitute

Another important rule being introduced is the concussion substitute, which will ensure that players are protected from fatal injury after a head clash or tackle.

The team doctor will assess the player for any concussion symptoms, and if necessary, the player will be eligible for a substitution in addition to the allotted changes in the match.

The opposing team will also be granted an additional substitution if they are forced to make one. The substituted player must follow the minimum "no contact, no training, and no matches" rule for at least 48-72 hours after the game.

"All teams must have an Indian assistant coach holding the AFC Pro License (or equivalent)."