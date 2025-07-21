Lionel Messi has once again etched his name in football history by surpassing longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo in total non-penalty goals scored in official matches. During Inter Miami's clash with New York Red Bulls, the Argentine superstar netted a brilliant brace, bringing his tally of non-penalty goals to 764, one more than Ronaldo’s 763.

What makes this achievement even more remarkable is the fact that Messi reached this milestone in 167 fewer appearances than the Portuguese forward. The comparison not only highlights Messi's clinical efficiency in front of goal but also his sustained brilliance over nearly two decades at the top level.

Blistering MLS form since Club World Cup return Players with non-penalty goals Players Non-penalty goals Lionel Messi 764 Cristiano Ronaldo 763 Robert Lewandowski 622 Luis Suarez 537 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 488 Karim Benzema 456 Edin Dzeko 426 Edinson Cavani 403 Sergio Aguero 378 Samuel Eto'o 378 Since returning from the FIFA Club World Cup, Messi has been in sensational form in Major League Soccer. The 2022 World Cup champion has scored back-to-back braces in five consecutive MLS matches, an unprecedented streak in league history. His goal-scoring spree includes dominant performances against teams like CF Montréal, Columbus Crew, and Nashville SC. No other player in MLS history has scored two or more goals in five straight games, further underlining Messi’s enduring class and consistency.

Even in the later stages of his career, Messi continues to deliver at an elite level, silencing any doubts about his longevity. His presence has been instrumental in Inter Miami's resurgence, especially after a tough 3–0 loss to FC Cincinnati. Messi's leadership and goal-scoring prowess have reinvigorated the team, keeping them competitive in the playoff race. With this latest milestone, Messi strengthens his claim as one of the greatest footballers of all time. Not only has he outshone his closest rival in a key statistical category, but he has done so with flair, humility, and efficiency that define his legendary career. As his MLS journey continues, fans and critics alike are witnessing a masterclass in late-career dominance.