Sweden vs England Women's Euro 2025 quarter-final live time, streaming

Sweden and England will face off in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Women’s Euros 2025 on Thursday, 17 July. Both sides boast a rich history in the competition, having previously won the prestigious European title and overcome each other en route to past triumphs.

Sweden lifted their only European title back in 1984, winning the inaugural tournament after defeating England on penalties over a two-legged final. Meanwhile, England, the current holders, claimed the championship in 2022. In that edition, they secured a dominant 4-0 victory over Sweden in the semi-finals before going on to win the tournament.

This highly anticipated quarter-final showdown will determine who advances to the next stage of the competition. The winner will go on to meet either Norway or Italy in the semi-finals, scheduled for 22 July. The final of UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 will take place at St. Jakob-Park in Basel on 27 July. With past rivalries and high stakes in play, the upcoming match promises to be a fiercely competitive encounter between two European powerhouses.