Home / Sports / Football News / Who is Olivia Smith, Arsenal's record signing in women's football?

Who is Olivia Smith, Arsenal's record signing in women's football?

Smith's move to the Premier League club is the latest milestone in the steady escalation of transfer fees in the women's game.

Olivia smith
Olivia smith
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 5:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Canadian forward Olivia Smith has made history by becoming the most expensive signing in women's football, completing a high-profile move to Arsenal from Liverpool for a record-breaking £1 million (approx. $1.34 million USD).
 
The 20-year-old's transfer surpasses the previous record set earlier this year, when Chelsea acquired Naomi Girma from San Diego Wave for £900,000 ($1.1 million USD). Smith’s transfer underscores the accelerating financial growth within women’s football, where transfer fees have seen a rapid upward trend in just a few years.
 
Arsenal excited about Smith’s potential
 
Arsenal's director of women’s football, Clare Wheatley, expressed her enthusiasm for Smith's arrival, describing her as one of the brightest young talents in the sport. The Canadian international has signed a four-year contract with the North London club, according to a source familiar with the negotiations, who confirmed the record fee under the condition of anonymity due to confidentiality agreements. 
A meteoric rise in transfer values
 
Smith’s move is the latest milestone in the steady escalation of transfer fees in the women's game. Only last year, Zambia’s Racheal Kundananji set a then-record when she signed for Bay FC from Madrid CFF for $788,000 USD, a record quickly shattered by Girma’s move. 
 
The contrast from just a few years ago is stark. In 2020, Pernille Harder’s transfer to Chelsea from Wolfsburg for $355,000 USD was considered groundbreaking. Since then, Keira Walsh’s $513,000 switch to Barcelona in 2022 and Mayra Ramirez’s $542,000 move to Chelsea in 2024 have continued the trend of ever-increasing values.
 
Still, these sums are dwarfed by the men’s transfer market, where Neymar’s $262 million move to PSG in 2017 and Kylian Mbappé’s $216 million transfer rank as the most expensive of all time.
 
A rapidly rising star
 
Smith’s career trajectory has been impressive. After a season with Penn State, she moved to Sporting Lisbon in 2023 and notched 16 goals in 28 games. She then joined Liverpool, where she found the net nine times in 25 appearances.
 
She also holds the distinction of being Canada’s youngest-ever senior international, debuting for the national team at the age of 15 in 2019.
 
Ambitious Goals at Arsenal
 
Arsenal women’s head coach Renee Slegers spoke highly of Smith’s maturity and mental strength, praising her ability to shine in two different European leagues despite her young age.
 
“Olivia has the quality and drive to make a real impact at Arsenal. Her journey so far speaks volumes about her potential,” Slegers said.
 
Smith joins an Arsenal team steeped in history, 15-time English champions and two-time UEFA Women’s Champions League winners, most recently crowned European champions last season. Despite Chelsea’s recent domestic dominance, Arsenal remains the only English women’s team to lift the Champions League trophy.
 
A dream move for Smith
 
Sharing her excitement, Smith said: “It’s always been a dream to compete at the top level in England and Europe. I’m thrilled to be joining Arsenal and look forward to helping the team chase more trophies.”
 
Her signing is seen as both a long-term investment and a statement of intent by Arsenal, who are eager to reinforce their place among the elite of European women’s football.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

No more second chances in Football! 134-year-old rule to be changed?

Maradona to Yamal: Players who wore the number 10 for FC Barcelona

Lamine Yamal steps into the shadows of greats with Barcelona's No. 10 shirt

Atletico Madrid signs American midfielder Johnny Cardoso in a 5-year deal

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham to miss season start with shoulder injury

Topics :Football News

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story