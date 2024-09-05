Madrid mayor slams Vinicius after his Spain shouldn't host 2030 WC comment

The mayor of Madrid criticized Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior on Wednesday after the Brazilian said Spain shouldn't host the 2030 World Cup if the country hasn't come to grips with racism in soccer by then.

Vinicius told CNN in an interview that if there is no progress (on racism) before 2030, they should change the host nation for the World Cup.

Madrid mayor Jos Luis Martnez-Almeida said Vinicius' comments could be damaging to Spain as a host of the tournament and had painted the country as a racist nation.

We are aware that there are racist episodes in society and that we must work hard to put an end to them," Martnez-Almeida said. It's unfair with Spain and with Madrid to say that we are a racist society.