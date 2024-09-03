Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Uruguay's Luis Suarez announces his retirement from international football

The former Liverpool and Barcelona forward, Uruguay's all-time leading scorer with 69 goals in 142 matches, will play his last international game on Friday against Paraguay

Luis Surez
AP Montevideo (Uruguay)
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 12:08 PM IST
Veteran striker Luis Surez announced his retirement from Uruguay's national team at the age of 37.

The former Liverpool and Barcelona forward, Uruguay's all-time leading scorer with 69 goals in 142 matches, will play his last international game on Friday against Paraguay.

"It hurts to say it, but Friday will be my last match with my country's national team," a tearful Surez said in a press conference at the Centenario Stadium on Monday.

Uruguay hosts Paraguay in a World Cup qualifying match that day.

Surez, who has played for Uruguay since 2007, said he believes it's the right time to retire.

"I know that it is difficult for me to get to the next World Cup. Being retired by myself and not by injuries is very comforting," he said.

Surez was in Uruguay's squad in four World Cups and five Copa America tournaments. He won the continental tournament 2011.

The striker plays at Inter Miami with his close friend Lionel Messi and plans to continue his career at club level. The two played together at Barcelona between 2014 and 2020. Surez also played for Ajax, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, and Gremio.


First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

